Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Australia dari Phillip Island

14 Okt 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Australian MotoGP, 14 October

Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island, putaran ke-18 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.

Jake Dixon tercepat selama Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island.

Penantang gelar Ai Ogura saat ini berada di luar 14 besar, menempatkan pembalap Jepang itu dalam posisi sulit mendapatkan akses langsung ke Q2.

PosPEMBALAPNatTIMMOTORLAPTIME
1Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 33.767s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.149s
3Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.228s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.508s
5Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.544s
6Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.603s
7Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.619s
8Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.643s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.665s
10Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.821s
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.850s
12Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.929s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.062s
14Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.083s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.096s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.115s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.122s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.148s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.199s
20Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.360s
21Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.543s
22Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.627s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.876s
24Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.019s
25Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.099s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.110s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.167s
28Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.529s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.134s

 

 