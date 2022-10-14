Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Australia dari Phillip Island
Hasil Free Practice 2 Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island, putaran ke-18 kejuaraan dunia Grand Prix musim 2022.
Jake Dixon tercepat selama Free Practice 2 untuk Moto2 Australia di Sirkuit Phillip Island.
Penantang gelar Ai Ogura saat ini berada di luar 14 besar, menempatkan pembalap Jepang itu dalam posisi sulit mendapatkan akses langsung ke Q2.
|moto2 australia - phillip island - hasil free practice 2
|Pos
|PEMBALAP
|Nat
|TIM
|MOTOR
|LAPTIME
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.767s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.149s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.228s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.508s
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.544s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.603s
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.619s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.643s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.665s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.821s
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.850s
|12
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.929s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.062s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.083s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.096s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.115s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.122s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.148s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.199s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.360s
|21
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.543s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.627s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.876s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.019s
|25
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.099s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.110s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.167s
|28
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.529s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.134s