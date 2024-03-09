Jake Dixon hospitalised after scary highside in Qatar

Jake Dixon is in hospital after a huge highside on Saturday in Qatar.

The incident took place at Turn 13 during in FP2 for Moto2 and caused a red flag.

Dixon was conscious, it was quickly confirmed.

His Aspar team later updated: “Jake Dixon’s medical checks show no fractures at the moment.

“He is being taken to a Hospital for a CT scan.”

jake dixon

The rear of Dixon's Kalex slid then launched him into the air and over his handlebars.

He appeared to land hip-first on the ground.

"I saw Jake after the crash. Unfortunately he had a big highside, it can happen, but the most important thing is that nothing is broken," said Aspar sporting director Nico Terol.

"They've gone to hospital just to make sure everything is ok. We will wait for information to hear the [race] situation for Jake."