2023 Portimao Moto2 Test results - Day 3 lap times, Sunday
Lap times from the third and final day of the Official 2023 Portimao Moto2 test.
The third and final day of the Official 2023 pre-season test for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is underway at Portimao.
Track action takes place from 9:30am to 5:30pm, with each class having three track sessions per day.
Aron Canet was quickest on day one, with Pedro Acosta cutting the best lap down to a 1m 42.234s on day two.
Acosta then broke into the '41s (alongside Fermin Aldeguer) in the opening Sunday session and remained at the top in Session 2.
Reigning title runner-up Ai Ogura is absent after injuring his hand in a motocross training accident and in doubt for the season-opener, at the same circuit, next weekend.
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.042s
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.281s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.290s
|4
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.334s
|5
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.360s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.487s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.576s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.636s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.682s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.693s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.871s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 42.893s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.006s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.076s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.098s
|16
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.121s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.185s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.186s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.442s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.631s
|21
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.795s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.859s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.907s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.231s
|25
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.362s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.816s
|27
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|28
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|29
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|No Time
2023 Portimao Moto2 test times, Sunday - Session 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 41.907s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.979s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.091s
|4
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.275s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.449s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.625s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.660s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.680s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.714s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.782s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 42.882s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 42.977s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 43.036s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.116s
|15
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.150s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.158s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.203s
|18
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.207s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.300s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.491s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.555s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.804s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 43.819s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.095s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.145s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.576s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.584s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 44.862s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.102s
Fastest Day 2 lap:
Pedro Acosta SPA Kalex 1m 42.234s (Session 3)
Fastest Day 1 lap:
Aron Canet SPA Kalex 1m 42.681s (Session 2)
Portimao Moto2 lap records:
Best lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.447s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Remy Gardner AUS Kalex 1m 42.504s (2020)