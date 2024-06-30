Dutch MotoGP Rider Ratings: Bagnaia delivers 10/10 performance again at Assen

Francesco Bagnaia - 10

After leading every practice and qualifying thanks to a new all-time lap record, Francesco Bagnaia continued his stunning weekend by dominating the sprint race. Bagnaia led every lap as he gave Jorge Martin zero opportunity to make an overtake. In the grand prix it was more of the same for Bagnaia who led every lap once again. The factory Ducati rider was as dominant as he’s ever been and thoroughly deserves full marks for his stunning double.

Jorge Martin - 9

The only rider able to pose a consistent threat to Bagnaia early on in the sprint race, Martin was extremely quick before shedding around two/three tenths per lap to the reigning world champion. Despite a three-place grid penalty for the grand prix, Martin moved back into second before the end of lap one as he again did everything he could to challenge Bagnaia.

Enea Bastianini - 8.5

Following another poor qualifying, Enea Bastianini was brilliant in the sprint as he carved his way through the field to claim P4. Back-to-back podiums for the Ducati rider as he produced another one of his late charges in the grand prix, overtaking Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Maverick Vinales and Marc Marquez in the process.

Marc Marquez - 7

With the pace to challenge for a podium, Marc Marquez ended his sprint race on lap two as he crashed after clipping the inside kerb at turn two. While Marquez produced a solid result in the grand prix, missing out on the podium and losing more points to Bagnaia and Martin will have hurt.

Fabio Di Giannantonio - 8

Another very strong showing from Fabio Di Giannantonio who challenged fellow GP23 rider Marc Marquez throughout the grand prix. Di Giannantonio saw his hopes of a podium ended when Marquez put a tough move on him at turn six.

Maverick Vinales - 7.5

Maverick Vinales

After finding his way through on Alex Marquez for third, Maverick Vinales possessed a threat to the leading duo as he closed in on Bagnaia and Martin. However, Vinales’s progress stopped there. In Sunday’s race Vinales was looking set to finish fourth before a mistake at turn 15 caused him to run wide and gift position to Marquez and Di Giannantonio.

Brad Binder - 7

Brad Binder finished top KTM following Acosta’s crash on the final lap. Although Binder struggled to match the rookie in the grand prix, the factory KTM star was back inside the points in both races.

Alex Marquez - 6.5

One of his best showings of the 2024 season so far, Alex Marquez was competitive in every session which extended into the sprint before a track limits penalty saw the Gresini rider drop down to eighth after he chose not to take his Long Lap penalty. Like the sprint, Marquez went backwards early on as he slid out of podium contention before coming across the line in eighth.

Raul Fernandez - 6

A strong showing from the Trackhouse rider as he once again outshone more experienced team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Franco Morbidelli - 5.5

Unable to take advantage of his seventh place grid slot for the grand prix, Franco Morbidelli had a quiet race as he got the better of Jack Miller.

Jack Miller - 5.5

13th in the sprint race, Jack Miller went forward in the main race as he showed an improved turn of pace, although the Australian was still considerably slower than Acosta and Binder.

Fabio Quartararo - 5.5

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo enjoyed a good start to the race as he gained several positions. The 2021 world champion missed out on a top ten result by less than seven tenths.

Johann Zarco - 5

After a difficult qualifying and sprint race, Johann Zarco made good progress as he finished top Honda once again.

Augusto Fernandez - 4.5

Like Zarco, Augusto Fernandez made good progress en route to a P14 finish. The disappointing aspect of his race was the gap to Acosta before he crashed out. Fernandez was over 30 seconds behind the reigning Moto2 champion.

Miguel Oliveira - 4

Another disappointing race for the Portuguese rider as he finished over 20 seconds behind team-mate Fernandez.

Takaaki Nakagami - 3

Last in qualifying, Takaaki Nakagami was the first rider to finish outside the points.

Luca Marini - 3

Another disappointing weekend for Honda resulted in Luca Marini retiring from the sprint race with a mechanical issue. Things didn’t get any better in the grand prix as the Italian finished last.

Pedro Acosta - 7

Pedro Acosta

A tough weekend for the rookie turned on its head in the grand prix as Acosta was back in the mix for the podium. That challenge faded late on before a big crash at turn seven.

Marco Bezzecchi - 3

Nowhere near team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi’s miserable 2024 season continued with another DNF due to a fall at turn five.

Alex Rins - 3

Victim of being on the outside of the track at turn one, Alex Rins suffered a monster highside which ended his race.

Joan Mir - 2.5

Another tough race, another DNF for Joan Mir as the 2020 world champion crashed out early on.