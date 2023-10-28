Crash Home
Marco Bezzecchi, Thailand MotoGP 27 October

2023 MotoGP Thailand: Saturday Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES

Reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia holds a 27-point lead over Jorge Martin heading into today's Sprint race at the Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s costly soft tyre gamble backfired on the final lap at Phillip Island last weekend.

Martin was back on top of the timesheets during Friday practice at Buriram, but only after 2022 pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi had a faster lap cancelled due to yellow flags brought out by Martin's late fall.

Miguel Oliveira took his final victory for KTM in last year’s wet Buriram race, ahead of Ducati team-mates Jack Miller and Bagnaia, with Martin just ninth.

Wet weather is again a threat for all three days of this year’s grand prix weekend, but Friday was dry throughout and Saturday also dawned hot and sunny.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.

05:00

The final Qualifying 1 runs begin, Marc Marquez, Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaro leave behind Jack Miller.

04:56

It's a Marquez one-two at the midway stage with Alex fastest from Marc (+0.166s).

04:54

With lap times so close this weekend, towing could play a pivotal role in qualifying.

04:50

The 15-minute Qualifying 1 session begins.

04:48

Qualifying 1 line-up:

Marc MARQUEZ
Franco MORBIDELLI
Jack MILLER
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
Pol ESPARGARO
Joan MIR
Raul FERNANDEZ
Alex MARQUEZ
Enea BASTIANINI
Takaaki NAKAGAMI
Miguel OLIVEIRA

04:46
04:42

Marc Marquez gets permission for Ducati debut at 2023 Valencia MotoGP test

04:41

Meanwhile, it's now an Aprilia one-two at the top with Aleix Espargaro now just 0.041s behind team-mate Maverick Vinales.

04:40

Marc Marquez produces one of his famous saves after losing the front through Turn 5.

04:30

10mins to go, order: Vinales, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio, A.Marquez, Quartararo, Oliveira, P.Espargaro, A.Espargaro, Martin, M.Marquez, Bagnaia, Binder.

04:24

Martin and Bagnaia pit together.

Both were on the medium rear (the softest option this weekend) to gather data for the races.

04:23

Bagnaia meanwhile is continuing to chase title rival Martin on track.

04:22

Marc Marquez gets out of shape under braking behind Bagnaia and has to sit his Honda up and run wide.

04:20

Vinales (medium front/hard rear) is back on top for Aprilia, a total change from last year's performance here when he didn't even get into Qualifying 2...

04:17

Pol Espargaro sets the first sub 1m 31s lap of the day, with Marc Marquez (who will need to take part in Qualifying 1) now second.

04:17

Vinales was very confident after being second to Martin yesterday, both for time attack and race pace.

04:16

Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo are the early leaders.

04:12

The 30-minute final practice begins, most riders head out on medium tyres, but some hard rears.

04:05

Alex Rins surgery update: Alex Rins returns home after latest leg surgery

04:03

Good morning from Buriram in Thailand, where final MotoGP practice will begin in just over five minutes. Conditions are dry, hot and sunny, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

