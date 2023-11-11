Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
2023 Malaysian MotoGP: Saturday Practice & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Just 13 points separate reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia from title rival Jorge Martin heading into the final triple header of the MotoGP season, starting at Sepang this weekend.
While Bagnaia holds a narrow points advantage, momentum is back with Martin after taking a perfect double of Sprint and GP victories last time out in Thailand.
However, Martin was also among several riders to receive an official warning for low tyre pressure in the Buriram GP. Another infringement in the remaining rounds will result in the Pramac rider receiving a 3s post-race time penalty.
Aside from the title fight, the big news this weekend is a wild-card entry for reigning World Superbike champion Alvaro Bautista. The Spaniard, making his first MotoGP start since 2018, is riding a factory spec Ducati GP23 in Aruba.It colours.
Bautista is not the only WorldSBK rider on the grid with Alex Rins, who missed Thailand after undergoing further leg surgery, replaced by Iker Lecuona for both Sepang and next weekend’s Qatar round.
Sepang was the venue for the opening pre-season test of the year, in February, when Luca Marini (fastest), Francesco Bagnaia, Maverick Vinales, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin were all covered by 0.315s at the top of the timesheets.
Weather forecasts currently warn of an increasing risk of rain as the weekend goes on, rising to over 90% by lunchtime on Sunday.
Alex Marquez was fastest in Friday practice, ahead of Martin and the KTMs of Jack Miller and Brad Binder, with Bagnaia in eighth...
No is the answer!
Reigning champion and title leader Francesco Bagnaia snatches pole by just 0.058s on his final lap.
The world championship top two will thus start side-by-side in this weekend's races.
The chequered flag is out, Martin falls at Turn 4 while trying to improve on his provisional pole time. Will he keep P1?
Luca Marini falls at turn 9, which means more yellow flags and cancelled laps.
Meanwhile, fellow Qualifying 1 graduate Bastianini, who sat out the opening minutes, shots to second.
Fabio di Giannantonio falls at the final corner.
The final qualifying run begins.
Order at halfway stage: Martin, Marini, A.Marquez, Bagnaia, Binder, Vinales, Quartararo, Miller, Bezzecchi, di Giannantonio, Zarco, Bastianini.
Martin snatches the top spot from Marini by 0.238s on his second flyer, as riders then back off to head for their tyre change.
Marini's time is a new official lap record, but won't last for long...
The first flying lap finishes with Luca Marini on provisional pole from Martin and Alex Marquez.
Lots of riders waiting for a tow on their out-laps...
Qualifying 2 line-up:
Alex MARQUEZ
Jorge MARTIN
Jack MILLER
Brad BINDER
Maverick VIÑALES
Luca MARINI
Fabio QUARTARARO
Francesco BAGNAIA
Marco BEZZECCHI
Johann ZARCO
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
Enea BASTIANINI
Alvaro Bautista stops on track, perhaps having run out of fuel. He will start just 22nd.
Meanwhile, Fabio di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini top Qualifying 1 and progress to Qualifying 2.
Aleix Espargaro joins Morbidelli and Marc Marquez in missing out.
Marc Marquez is behind Augusto Fernandez, but catches the GASGAS rider and tries to pass - but crashes out.
Morbidelli was behind Marquez at the time and saw it all...
Morbidelli starts a fast lap, but then slows at turn one, holding Marquez up in the process.
Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro goes to the top, pushing Morbidelli to 3rd and in danger of missing out on Qualifying 1.
Morbidelli hits the brakes early into the final turn and Marquez passes, but this might not be over... 2mins to go.
Morbidelli slows to try and shake Marquez off on the out lap, pointing as he does so... Marquez refuses to pass.
6mins to go. Marc Marquez leaves the pits behind Morbidelli once again.
Riders pull in for their mid-session tyre change, the order at present: Bastianini, Morbidelli heading for Qualifying 2, then A.Espargaro, P.Espargaro, M.Marquez, di Giannantonio, A.Fernandez, Oliveira, Mir, Bautista, Nakagami, R.Fernandez, Lecuona.
Enea Bastianini is fastest from Morbidelli after the first flying laps.
A frustrated Pol Espargaro falls at Turn 9 after setting the fastest second sector.
However, Morbidelli looks to have the last laugh; he is too fast for the #93 to stick closely behind.
... But Marquez simply slows down later on the out-lap and is back behind Morbidelli!
Qualifying 1 begins. Marc Marquez pulls out behind Franco Morbidelli, who promptly stops in pitlane and forces Marquez to continue past him!