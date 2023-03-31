MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Friday Practice (1) Results
LIVE UPDATES: Free Practice 1 from the MotoGP of Argentina
Francesco Bagnaia heads into the opening practice of the Argentina MotoGP leading the championship after back-to-back wins in Portimao.
Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira won't be in action this weekend after suffering injuries at the season-opener.
Stay up to date as Crash.net brings you all the latest news throughout the weekend.
Vinales finishes fastest by over two tenths from Espargaro and Martin. Bagnaia claims P10.
Quartararo misses out on the top ten, that could be crucial.
Sensational lap again from Vinales as he finds four tenths.
Cracking lap from Vinales as he goes quickest on his first time attack lap. Marini goes second for Ducati.
With a new medium rear tyre, Bezzecchi breaks into the 1m 39s to go fastest.
Quartararo is struggling as he goes tenth - one second down on Vinales.
Rins becomes the first faller of the day in MotoGP.
Vinales finds nearly two tenths.
Vinales goes quickest and is on another very quick lap...
We're now into the low 1m 40s as Morbidelli goes quickest from Espargaro.
Here we go! Vinales goes fastest with a time of 1:40.559s. The Aprilia rider is riding with so much confidence at the moment.
Espargaro narrowly misses out on top spot but does move up to third behind Nakagami and Martin.
Augusto Fernandez goes ninth for GASGAS Tech 3 KTM - a solid start for the only rookie in the class.
Razlan Razali has just confirmed they hope to have Miguel Oliveira back for the next round in America.
Ducati have never won at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit but Martin is showing pace early on as he goes quickest.
Quiet throughout the Portimao round, Takaaki Nakagami has gone fastest for LCR Honda ahead of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.
Franco Morbidell is the current pacesetter as the opening laps continue to come in.
Practice 1 could be crucial if rain does arrive later on - so stay tuned for possible time attacks as the session develops.
Here we go with FP1 in Argentina!
Dark clouds are hovering over the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit ahead of FP1.
Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the Argentina MotoGP. FP1 is coming up in 15 minutes.