LIVE UPDATES: Free Practice 1 from the MotoGP of Argentina

Francesco Bagnaia heads into the opening practice of the Argentina MotoGP leading the championship after back-to-back wins in Portimao.

Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini, Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira won't be in action this weekend after suffering injuries at the season-opener. 

Stay up to date as Crash.net brings you all the latest news throughout the weekend.

15:33
15:33
Aprilia on top in P1

Vinales finishes fastest by over two tenths from Espargaro and Martin. Bagnaia claims P10. 

15:31

Quartararo misses out on the top ten, that could be crucial.

15:29

Sensational lap again from Vinales as he finds four tenths. 

15:27

Cracking lap from Vinales as he goes quickest on his first time attack lap. Marini goes second for Ducati. 

15:23

With a new medium rear tyre, Bezzecchi breaks into the 1m 39s to go fastest. 

15:19

Quartararo is struggling as he goes tenth - one second down on Vinales. 

15:16
Alex Rins has crashed at turn one

Rins becomes the first faller of the day in MotoGP. 

15:16

Vinales finds nearly two tenths. 

15:15

Vinales goes quickest and is on another very quick lap...

15:13

We're now into the low 1m 40s as Morbidelli goes quickest from Espargaro. 

15:11
Vinales on form again!

Here we go! Vinales goes fastest with a time of 1:40.559s. The Aprilia rider is riding with so much confidence at the moment. 

15:10

Espargaro narrowly misses out on top spot but does move up to third behind Nakagami and Martin. 

15:04

Augusto Fernandez goes ninth for GASGAS Tech 3 KTM - a solid start for the only rookie in the class. 

14:59

Razlan Razali has just confirmed they hope to have Miguel Oliveira back for the next round in America. 

14:57

Ducati have never won at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit but Martin is showing pace early on as he goes quickest. 

14:54

Quiet throughout the Portimao round, Takaaki Nakagami has gone fastest for LCR Honda ahead of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. 

14:50

Franco Morbidell is the current pacesetter as the opening laps continue to come in.

14:49

Practice 1 could be crucial if rain does arrive later on - so stay tuned for possible time attacks as the session develops.  

14:46

Here we go with FP1 in Argentina!

14:38

Dark clouds are hovering over the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit ahead of FP1.

14:31

Good afternoon and welcome to day-one of the Argentina MotoGP. FP1 is coming up in 15 minutes. 

