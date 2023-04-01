MotoGP Argentina, Termas - Full Qualifying Results
LIVE UPDATES: Alex Marquez storms to pole at Argentina MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro heads into the final practice of the weekend as the current pacesetter after helping secure an Aprilia 1-2 with Maverick Vinales.
Marquez will start from pole ahead of Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Morbidelli and Vinales.
Marquez has just clinched pole position after finding even more performance from his dry tyres. What a lap from the Gresini Ducati rider.
Bezzecchi goes onto provisional pole with a time that's two seconds clear of Morbidelli. The dry tyres gamble has paid off.
What a lap from Morbidelli as he goes onto provisional pole.
This is sketchy but Bagnaia seems to be handling the dry tyres on a damp circuit quite well. The Italian is set to begin his latest flying lap.
Wow! Bagnaia and Bezzecchi have chosen dry tyres for the end of Q2.
Bagnaia is only seventh as it stands and is also behind Quartararo, not something we expected to say during Qualifying.
Lap times are already into the 1m 46s bracket as Zarco goes quickest.
Wet conditions could spoil Aprilia's party however, Vinales and Espargaro can't be ruled out of pole.
Here we go with the shoutout for pole position.
It's Marquez and Quartararo who advance to Q2.
After getting back abaord his Ducati, Marquez has had to jump off hid machine as it's caught fire.
Marquez has crashed at the penultimate corner with seconds remaining.
Marquez does eventually take top spot away from Quartararo.
Marquez imporves but remains second as Quartararo's second and third sectors are currently making the difference.
Quartararo goes quickest ahead of Marquez.
And Fernandez has returned to pit lane as the gamble has not paid off.
Raul Fernandez is on slick tyres!! That's a very big gamble from the RNF Aprilia rider.
Quartararo is already in the gravel after running off track at turn five.
This is going to be a very, very tricky qualifying session in Argentina.
Bagnaia ends P3 fastest from Bezzecchi and Rins.
The rain is getting heavier ahead of qualifying.
Quartararo is the only one finding time but the Yamaha rider's latest lap was only good enough for P13 - two seconds down on Bagnaia.