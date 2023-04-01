Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Alex Marquez , Argentina MotoGP, 31 March

LIVE UPDATES: Alex Marquez storms to pole at Argentina MotoGP

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Aleix Espargaro heads into the final practice of the weekend as the current pacesetter after helping secure an Aprilia 1-2 with Maverick Vinales.

Stay tuned throughout the weekend as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates.

 

Reporting By:
15:35
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
15:34
That's it for Q2 in Argentina

Marquez will start from pole ahead of Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Morbidelli and Vinales.

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:32
Marquez beats Bezzecchi!

Marquez has just clinched pole position after finding even more performance from his dry tyres. What a lap from the Gresini Ducati rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:31

Bezzecchi goes onto provisional pole with a time that's two seconds clear of Morbidelli. The dry tyres gamble has paid off. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:29

What a lap from Morbidelli as he goes onto provisional pole. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:27

This is sketchy but Bagnaia seems to be handling the dry tyres on a damp circuit quite well. The Italian is set to begin his latest flying lap. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:26

Wow! Bagnaia and Bezzecchi have chosen dry tyres for the end of Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:24

Bagnaia is only seventh as it stands and is also behind Quartararo, not something we expected to say during Qualifying. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:20

Lap times are already into the 1m 46s bracket as Zarco goes quickest. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:19

Wet conditions could spoil Aprilia's party however, Vinales and Espargaro can't be ruled out of pole. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:17

Here we go with the shoutout for pole position. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:10

It's Marquez and Quartararo who advance to Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:08

After getting back abaord his Ducati, Marquez has had to jump off hid machine as it's caught fire. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:06
Marquez loses the front.

Marquez has crashed at the penultimate corner with seconds remaining. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:05

Marquez does eventually take top spot away from Quartararo. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:04

Marquez imporves but remains second as Quartararo's second and third sectors are currently making the difference. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
15:02

Quartararo goes quickest ahead of Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:59

And Fernandez has returned to pit lane as the gamble has not paid off. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:58

Raul Fernandez is on slick tyres!! That's a very big gamble from the RNF Aprilia rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:56

Quartararo is already in the gravel after running off track at turn five. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:52

This is going to be a very, very tricky qualifying session in Argentina. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:45

Bagnaia ends P3 fastest from Bezzecchi and Rins. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:44

The rain is getting heavier ahead of qualifying. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:43

Quartararo is the only one finding time but the Yamaha rider's latest lap was only good enough for P13 - two seconds down on Bagnaia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:43
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
 