Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

LIVE UPDATES: Bagnaia reigns supreme in COTA MotoGP qualifying

Last Updated: 2 Hours Ago

Jorge Martin topped day-one of the American MotoGP despite feeling sick, while championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was unable to finish inside the top ten, meaning a Q1 appearance beckons for the Italian. 

Miguel Oliveira crashed twice on his return from injury but remains fit enough to ride on Qualifying and Sprint race day.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend. 

Reporting By:
17:39

Bagnaia claims pole ahead of Rins and Marini!

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:34
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
17:33

Late heartbreak for Rins as Bagnaia sets a new all-time lap record with the first-ever sub 2m 2s lap. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:30

Rins puts in onto provisional pole. WHAT A LAP by the Honda rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:29

What a nightmare for Miller as he's crashed for the fourth time this weekend.

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:25

In the midst of Bagnaia and Marquez setting identical lap times, Jorge Martin crashed at turn 11.

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:23

Wow! Bagnaia improves again before Marquez sets an identical lap time. Bagnaia is currently top because he set the time first but what an effort from Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:21

Early statement from Bagnaia as he goes three tenths clear of Vinales at the start of Q2.

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:16

Q2 is go in Texas! Can anyone stop Ducati?

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:07

He does! Zarco goes fastest and will advance alongside Bezzecchi. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:07

Zarco is making a late charge for top spot. Can he hold onto his advantage?

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:05

Raul Fernandez has fallen at turn 2 and that could spell the end for riders needing to improve. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:04

Joan Mir goes second with a brilliant lap. The pressure is now back on Zarco. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
17:01

It's already time for the final time attack runs of Q1, Bezzecchi is on his first flying lap as he leads from Zarco. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:58

Zarco goes second but remains two tenths down on Bezzecchi. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:58

Early crash for Jonas Folger in the final sector. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:56

Bezzecchi gets into the mid 2.2m barrier on his first flying lap to go quickest from Oliveira. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:51

Here we go with Q1 in COTA - can championship leader Bezzecchi advance?

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:46
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
16:43

Bagnaia finishes fastest from Marquez and Luca Marini. Up next is Q1. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:42

The checkered flag is out and Bagnaia is the still the leader. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:37

And he does! Bagnaia signifies his intent as he goes quickest from Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:36

Bagnaia looks set to take over the at the top...

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:35

Bezzecchi goes fourth as Ducati now have six riders occupying the first seven positions. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
16:29

With race pace the focus so far in P3, Marquez holds a two tenths advantage of Martin with just over ten minutes remaining. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
 