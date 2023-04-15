Bagnaia claims pole ahead of Rins and Marini!
LIVE UPDATES: Bagnaia reigns supreme in COTA MotoGP qualifying
Jorge Martin topped day-one of the American MotoGP despite feeling sick, while championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was unable to finish inside the top ten, meaning a Q1 appearance beckons for the Italian.
Miguel Oliveira crashed twice on his return from injury but remains fit enough to ride on Qualifying and Sprint race day.
Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.
Bagnaia claims pole ahead of Rins and Marini!
Late heartbreak for Rins as Bagnaia sets a new all-time lap record with the first-ever sub 2m 2s lap.
Rins puts in onto provisional pole. WHAT A LAP by the Honda rider.
What a nightmare for Miller as he's crashed for the fourth time this weekend.
In the midst of Bagnaia and Marquez setting identical lap times, Jorge Martin crashed at turn 11.
Wow! Bagnaia improves again before Marquez sets an identical lap time. Bagnaia is currently top because he set the time first but what an effort from Marquez.
Early statement from Bagnaia as he goes three tenths clear of Vinales at the start of Q2.
Q2 is go in Texas! Can anyone stop Ducati?
He does! Zarco goes fastest and will advance alongside Bezzecchi.
Zarco is making a late charge for top spot. Can he hold onto his advantage?
Raul Fernandez has fallen at turn 2 and that could spell the end for riders needing to improve.
Joan Mir goes second with a brilliant lap. The pressure is now back on Zarco.
It's already time for the final time attack runs of Q1, Bezzecchi is on his first flying lap as he leads from Zarco.
Zarco goes second but remains two tenths down on Bezzecchi.
Early crash for Jonas Folger in the final sector.
Bezzecchi gets into the mid 2.2m barrier on his first flying lap to go quickest from Oliveira.
Here we go with Q1 in COTA - can championship leader Bezzecchi advance?
Bagnaia finishes fastest from Marquez and Luca Marini. Up next is Q1.
The checkered flag is out and Bagnaia is the still the leader.
And he does! Bagnaia signifies his intent as he goes quickest from Marquez.
Bagnaia looks set to take over the at the top...
Bezzecchi goes fourth as Ducati now have six riders occupying the first seven positions.
With race pace the focus so far in P3, Marquez holds a two tenths advantage of Martin with just over ten minutes remaining.