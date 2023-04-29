Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

LIVE UPDATES: Spanish MotoGP Sprint race at Jerez

Last Updated: 4 Minutes Ago

Aleix Espargaro starts from P1 after beating Jack Miller and Jorge Martin to his first MotoGP pole of the season. 

While Francesco Bagnaia will start from fifth after advancing through Q1, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo were unable to do so and will start 13th and 16th respectively. 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates from the Spanish MotoGP throughout the weekend.

Reporting By:
14:04
Lap 1 - RED FLAG

Red flag!! The race has been brought to a stop due to the crash at turn 2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:04

Big crash at turn 2 involving Bezzecchi, Marquez and Morbidelli. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:03
Lap 1

It's a KTM 1-2 as Miller leads from Binder.

RobertJones Profile Picture
14:00

The warm-up lap is underway!

RobertJones Profile Picture
13:51

Fabio Quartararo starts from 16th and will likely struggle to score points in what remains a rough start to the season for the 2021 champion. 

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
RobertJones Profile Picture
13:46

Good afternoon and welcome back to Sprint raceday in Jerez. The race gets underway at 14:00pm UK time.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:35
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:34

Espargaro will start from pole ahead of Miller, Martin, Binder, Bagnaia and Pedrosa. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:33
Espargaro keeps Aprilia top

Aleix Espargaro claims pole position at Jerez.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:31

It's all happening with just a minute to go. There are a lot of red sectors. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:28

Johann Zarco goes fastest! What a lap from the Pramac rider. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:27

Espargaro is now proving to be the main challenger to Marquez as he goes fastest. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:25

Marini replaces Marquez at the top by just over a tenth as rain has now stopped. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:23

Marquez is now on priovisional pole after switching to dry tyres and going three tenths clear of Miller. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:21

Jack Miller is the current leader from Francesco Bagnaia - lap time are around seven seconds slower than in the dry at present. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:17

Brad Binder and Alex Marquez are out on full wets. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:16

We're underway with the battle for pole in Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:12

The rain has already stopped in Jerez.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:10

We have rain in Jerez. Drama ahead of Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:07
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:07

Quartararo is out in Q1 and has been out-qualified by Morbidelli .

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:04

Bagnaia goes top once again! Great response from the Italian. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:04

Bezzecchi pushes Bagnaia back outside of the top three. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:03

Brilliant stuff from Bagnaia as he goes top before Binder drops the world champion to second. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:02

Bezzecchi finds another tenth to set a 1:36.777s.

RobertJones Profile Picture
 