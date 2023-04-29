Red flag!! The race has been brought to a stop due to the crash at turn 2.
LIVE UPDATES: Spanish MotoGP Sprint race at Jerez
Aleix Espargaro starts from P1 after beating Jack Miller and Jorge Martin to his first MotoGP pole of the season.
While Francesco Bagnaia will start from fifth after advancing through Q1, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo were unable to do so and will start 13th and 16th respectively.
Big crash at turn 2 involving Bezzecchi, Marquez and Morbidelli.
It's a KTM 1-2 as Miller leads from Binder.
The warm-up lap is underway!
Fabio Quartararo starts from 16th and will likely struggle to score points in what remains a rough start to the season for the 2021 champion.
Good afternoon and welcome back to Sprint raceday in Jerez. The race gets underway at 14:00pm UK time.
Espargaro will start from pole ahead of Miller, Martin, Binder, Bagnaia and Pedrosa.
Aleix Espargaro claims pole position at Jerez.
It's all happening with just a minute to go. There are a lot of red sectors.
Johann Zarco goes fastest! What a lap from the Pramac rider.
Espargaro is now proving to be the main challenger to Marquez as he goes fastest.
Marini replaces Marquez at the top by just over a tenth as rain has now stopped.
Marquez is now on priovisional pole after switching to dry tyres and going three tenths clear of Miller.
Jack Miller is the current leader from Francesco Bagnaia - lap time are around seven seconds slower than in the dry at present.
Brad Binder and Alex Marquez are out on full wets.
We're underway with the battle for pole in Q2.
The rain has already stopped in Jerez.
We have rain in Jerez. Drama ahead of Q2.
Quartararo is out in Q1 and has been out-qualified by Morbidelli .
Bagnaia goes top once again! Great response from the Italian.
Bezzecchi pushes Bagnaia back outside of the top three.
Brilliant stuff from Bagnaia as he goes top before Binder drops the world champion to second.
Bezzecchi finds another tenth to set a 1:36.777s.