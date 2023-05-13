Crash Home
Jorge Martin, MotoGP sprint race, French MotoGP, 13 May

As it happened: Martin breaks victory deadlock as Quartararo crashes out

MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia starts the first of two races at Le Mans from pole after narrowly getting the better of Marc Marquez in Qualifying 2.

Luca Marini will line up third ahead of Jack Miller, who was fastest in two out of three practice sessions. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.

14:43
14:24
14:23

Martin takes victory ahead of Binder, Bagnaia, Marini and Marquez. 

14:23
MARTINATOR IS BACK!

Martin wins at Le Mans, his first win of 2023

14:21
Last lap

Martin has this one covered as Binder looks set to hold off Bagnaia for P2. 

14:20

Marquez has lost another place to Marini as his late race pace has faded.

14:18
Disaster for Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo is out of the race after crashing at turn nine. 

14:16

Bagnaia is through into turn one.

14:16
Lap 10

Bagnaia is all over Marquez and clearly being held up at the moment. 

14:14
Lap 9

Martin's lead is 1.6 second over Binder, with the KTM rider holding a similar advantage over Marquez. 

14:13

Martin and Binder have pulled well clear of Marquez who is under threat from Bagnaia who has regrouped. 

14:11
Lap 6

Binder makes it up to second and Marquez is also through on Bagnaia. 

14:10

Bagnaia is really struggling, Martin has put a full second into the world champion. 

14:08
Lap 4

We have the first change for the lead as Martin leads. 

14:07

Binder is currently harassing Marquez for the final podium spot. 

14:05
Lap 2

Jack Miller has crashed at turn seven, disaster for one of the pre-race favourites. 

14:04
Lap 2

Vinales got a good start from sixth but he's sinc eheaded backwards to 11th. 

14:03
Lap 1

Bagnaia leads from Martin and Miller.

14:02
Five lights... Go!

It's lights out for the Sprint race at Le Mans!

14:00

Formation lap is underway! 

13:48

A reminder that Francesco Bagnaia will start from pole with Marc Marquez and Luca Marini also on the front row.

13:30

Good afternoon and welcome to race day at Le Mans. Coming up in 30 minutes is the Sprint race. 

10:35
Bagnaia, Marquez and Marini front row
10:35
10:31

Bagnaia grabs pole with a brilliant final sector. 

