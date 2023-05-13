Quartararo is doing everything he can to seal a Q2 spot after improving again and going four tenths clear of anyone.
LIVE UPDATES: MotoGP Qualifying and Sprint race at Le Mans
Jack Miller comes into Saturday as the rider to beat after topping both practice sessions on Friday.
Marc Marquez made a lively return to MotoGP action as he claimed a top ten spot for Qualifying 2, despite suffering two crashes.
Quartararo breaks below the 1m 32s barrier to go quickest from Alex Rins.
Luca Marini and Fabio Quartararo will be the favourites to advance but there are plenty who could spoil the party.
Here we go with Q1 at Le Mans.
Coming up shortly is Q1 at Le Mans.
Vinales finishes fastest from Bagnaia and Miller.
Miller has seemingly had a similar issue to Bagnaia as he's stopped at the end of pit lane following his latest flying lap.
For the first time since the beginning of the session, Miller has been bumped off top spot as Vinales goes quickest.
A dejected Fabio Quartararo is back in pit lane following a very short stint.
Bagnaia also moves up the order as he jumps up to third after being as low as P15.
Marc Marquez goes second fastest!
Miller is leading Augusto Fernandez by over four tenths with under half the session remaining.
The world champion has pulled up at the end of pit lane and is pushing his Ducati back towards the garage.
Miller is continuing his stunning form from Friday as he currently leads Binder by over half a second.
A close moment for Quartararo as he narrowly avoids going through the gravel at turn seven.
Wow! Bezzecchi has crashed on his out lap in what was a cold tyre fall.
There are some damp patches remaining following rain earlier in the day, however, the track is largely dry.
We're underway with P3 at Le Mans.
Jack Miller was fastest in both P1 and P2 on Friday as he and Brad Binder look to be strong contenders for victory.
Good morning and welcome to the first of two race days in Le Mans. Before the Sprint this afternoon, Practice 3 and Qualifying are up first. P3 gets underway at 09:10 UK time.