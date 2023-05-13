Crash Home
LIVE UPDATES: MotoGP Qualifying and Sprint race at Le Mans

Last Updated: 21 Seconds Ago

Jack Miller comes into Saturday as the rider to beat after topping both practice sessions on Friday.

Marc Marquez made a lively return to MotoGP action as he claimed a top ten spot for Qualifying 2, despite suffering two crashes.

09:59

Quartararo is doing everything he can to seal a Q2 spot after improving again and going four tenths clear of anyone.

09:55

Quartararo breaks below the 1m 32s barrier to go quickest from Alex Rins. 

09:51

Luca Marini and Fabio Quartararo will be the favourites to advance but there are plenty who could spoil the party. 

09:50

Here we go with Q1 at Le Mans. 

09:45

Coming up shortly is Q1 at Le Mans. 

09:44
09:42
Top gun leads the way!

Vinales finishes fastest from Bagnaia and Miller.

09:41

Miller has seemingly had a similar issue to Bagnaia as he's stopped at the end of pit lane following his latest flying lap. 

09:38

For the first time since the beginning of the session, Miller has been bumped off top spot as Vinales goes quickest. 

09:36

A dejected Fabio Quartararo is back in pit lane following a very short stint. 

09:34

Bagnaia also moves up the order as he jumps up to third after being as low as P15. 

09:29

Marc Marquez goes second fastest!

09:27

Miller is leading Augusto Fernandez by over four tenths with under half the session remaining. 

09:20
Problems for Bagnaia

The world champion has pulled up at the end of pit lane and is pushing his Ducati back towards the garage. 

09:19

Miller is continuing his stunning form from Friday as he currently leads Binder by over half a second. 

09:15

A close moment for Quartararo as he narrowly avoids going through the gravel at turn seven. 

09:13
Marco Bezzecchi is down already at turn 10

Wow! Bezzecchi has crashed on his out lap in what was a cold tyre fall. 

09:11

There are some damp patches remaining following rain earlier in the day, however, the track is largely dry. 

09:11

We're underway with P3 at Le Mans. 

09:02

Jack Miller was fastest in both P1 and P2 on Friday as he and Brad Binder look to be strong contenders for victory. 

09:01

Good morning and welcome to the first of two race days in Le Mans. Before the Sprint this afternoon, Practice 3 and Qualifying are up first. P3 gets underway at 09:10 UK time. 

