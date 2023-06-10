Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Marc

LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and Sprint race from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello

Last Updated: 53 Minutes Ago

Francesco Bagnaia finished the openign day of MotoGP practice at Mugello fastest ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

The top two in the championship were closely followed by Alex Rins and Brad Binder. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend. 

Reporting By:
10:45
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:42
The world champion to start the Sprint race from pole

That's it... Bagnaia takes pole position ahead of Marc and Alex Marquez.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:41

Alex Marquez goes third to make it two Marquez's on the front row. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:40

Bagnaia and Marquez are over four tenths clear of Martin in third. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:37

Bagnaia goes top and drags Marquez around with him. The Honda rider goes second. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:35

Bagnaia is furious with Marc Marquez - the Honda rider was exiting pit lane and was well ahead of the world champion, but Bagnaia felt as though he should have slowed to allow him through into turn one.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:32

Jorge Martin goes into provisionl pole following a brilliant final sector. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:30

Enea Bastianini has gone down early in Q2 as Bezzecchi goes fastest from Marc Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:26

There seems to be rain in the air so getting a banker lap in could be crucial. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:26

The shootout for pole is underway at Mugello. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:20
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:16

Vinales misses out as does Quartararo! It's Marquez and Miller who advance to Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:15

With yellow flags no longer an issue, Miller has overhauled Vinales for P2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:13

Raul Fernandez has crashed for the second time today after already losing the front-end in Practice 3

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:11

Miller, Quartararo and Vinales are all currently missing out on a Q2 spot as the final time attack runs are underway. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:06

Wow! Marquez is flying as he goes four tenths clear of Morbidelli in second. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:04

The first flying laps are in and it's Alex Marquez who leads with a 1m 45s lap time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:01

Q1 is underway at Mugello. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:57
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:54

Fabio Quartararo, Jack Miller, Alex Marquez and Maverick Vinales are just some of the names going through Q1 which is up next. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:52

That's it for Practice 3 as Bagnaia finishes fastest ahead of Luca Marini, Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:48
Disaster for Gresini

Di Giannantonio has crashed for the second time this weekend - it's also a second fall at turn one. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:43

Pit lane will open in two minutes for the final five minutes of Practice 3. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:36
Red flag

Huge crash for Augusto Fernandez at turn 14. The rookie is fine but his bike has been completely destroyed. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:35

There we go! Quartararo goes second fastest although Bagnaia is on course to improve. 

RobertJones Profile Picture