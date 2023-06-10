Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Full Qualifying Results
LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and Sprint race from the Italian MotoGP at Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia finished the openign day of MotoGP practice at Mugello fastest ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.
The top two in the championship were closely followed by Alex Rins and Brad Binder.
That's it... Bagnaia takes pole position ahead of Marc and Alex Marquez.
Alex Marquez goes third to make it two Marquez's on the front row.
Bagnaia and Marquez are over four tenths clear of Martin in third.
Bagnaia goes top and drags Marquez around with him. The Honda rider goes second.
Bagnaia is furious with Marc Marquez - the Honda rider was exiting pit lane and was well ahead of the world champion, but Bagnaia felt as though he should have slowed to allow him through into turn one.
Jorge Martin goes into provisionl pole following a brilliant final sector.
Enea Bastianini has gone down early in Q2 as Bezzecchi goes fastest from Marc Marquez.
There seems to be rain in the air so getting a banker lap in could be crucial.
The shootout for pole is underway at Mugello.
Vinales misses out as does Quartararo! It's Marquez and Miller who advance to Q2.
With yellow flags no longer an issue, Miller has overhauled Vinales for P2.
Raul Fernandez has crashed for the second time today after already losing the front-end in Practice 3
Miller, Quartararo and Vinales are all currently missing out on a Q2 spot as the final time attack runs are underway.
Wow! Marquez is flying as he goes four tenths clear of Morbidelli in second.
The first flying laps are in and it's Alex Marquez who leads with a 1m 45s lap time.
Q1 is underway at Mugello.
Fabio Quartararo, Jack Miller, Alex Marquez and Maverick Vinales are just some of the names going through Q1 which is up next.
That's it for Practice 3 as Bagnaia finishes fastest ahead of Luca Marini, Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller.
Di Giannantonio has crashed for the second time this weekend - it's also a second fall at turn one.
Pit lane will open in two minutes for the final five minutes of Practice 3.
Huge crash for Augusto Fernandez at turn 14. The rookie is fine but his bike has been completely destroyed.
There we go! Quartararo goes second fastest although Bagnaia is on course to improve.