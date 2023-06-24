Crash Home
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen

Marco Bezzecchi was the pacesetter come the end of play on Friday, after topping both sessions comfortably.

Honda's MotoGP wies continued as Marc Marquez crashed out of contention when time attacks were taking place in Practice 2.

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you all the latest news and updates throughout the Dutch MotoGP weekend.

10:07

It's Zarco and Oliveira who advance to Q2.

10:05

After making a mistake at turn one, Bastianini was touring slowly into turn four before shutting the gas as Marquez ran into him. 

10:05

Drama again in qualifying as Marquez has run into Bastianini and crashed as a result. 

10:02

Enea Bastianini pulls up and abandons his latest lap in order to not give Marquez a tow. 

09:58

The RNF Aprilia rider is quickly bumped down to second as Zarco sets the first sub 1m 32s lap of the weekend. 

09:57

It's now Miguel Oliveira who goes top!

09:55

Marc Marquez sets his best lap of the weekend on his very first lap, but it's not enough for the top two as Nakagami goes top. 

09:50
Qualifying is underway

Here we go with Q1 at Assen.

09:49

Marc Marquez leads a star-studded list of riders needing to go through to Q2. Johann Zarco is also in Q1. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:47
09:41

That's it for MotoGP Practice 3 as Bezzecchi continues his Assen clean sweep. 

09:37

Stefan Bradl has crashed at turn nine - it was a front-end washout for the Honda test rider. 

09:34

Brilliant lap from Bezzecchi as he goes top by two tenths. Some riders are getting an early tast for qualifiyng which is coming up straight after P3. There's only five minutes remaining of the final practice. 

09:30

Bagnaia makes another mistake as he runs wide at turn one. The issues that seemed to be fixed from Practice 1 might have returned. 

09:29

Martin has his latest lap deleted after putting both tyres onto the green at turn one. 

09:24

Despite his pace, Quartararo is still struggling with his left foot injury. The Frenchman ran on a t turn one before removing his foot from the footpeg. 

09:20

Quartararo goes to the top of the leaderboard by over two tenths. It's been a very impressive start to P3 for the Yamaha rider.

09:18

Marco Bezzecchi is back at the top of the leaderboard! However, Quartararo is very close behind in second. 

09:16

That was a great onboard with Marini as he tried to follow Maverick Vinales who went fastest. 

09:15

Lap times are still someway off what we'd expect in the sprint race as Luca Marini leads the way. 

09:11

And we're underway with MotoGP Practice 3.

09:00

Marco Bezzecchi is currently the overall leader after topping both practice sessions on Friday.

08:56

Good morning and welcome to the first of two racedays in Assen. Coming up first for MotoGP is Practice 3 at 09:10 UK time. 

