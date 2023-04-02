Crash Home
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Argentina MotoGP, 2 April

LIVE UPDATES: The Argentina MotoGP as Alex Marquez looks to convert pole

After winning the Sprint from P15 on the grid, Brad Binder will do well to repeat his success while Marco Bezzecchi starts as one fot he red-hot favourites from second on the grid.

Alex Marquez will lead them off from pole, while Joan Mir has been ruled out due to injury after crashing out of the Sprint on lap one. 

Stay tuned as Crash.net brings you live updates from the Grand Prix of Argentina. 

18:18
Lap 8

Stunning stuff from MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernandez as he makes overtakes on Quartararo and Espargaro in back-to-back corners. 

18:16
Lap 7

No further action on the Nakagami and Quartararo incident as well. 

18:14

Bezzecchi is dominating this race so far as he leads by nearly two seconds. 

18:14

No further action regarding the incident involving Vinales and Binder on lap one. 

18:12

Hats off to Di Giannantonio who started 14h but is currently fifth. 

18:11
Lap 5

A contender in the Sprint, Marini appears to be out of contention already after dropping to P12.

18:09

It's been a disastrous start for Fabio Quartararo who is 15th after being pushed off by Takaaki Nakagami on lap one. 

18:08
Lap 3

Morbidelli has recovered well after running wide at turn one and is fourth at present. 

18:05
Binder is down - lap 1

Disaster for yesterday's Sprint winner Binder as he's crashed at turn five. 

18:04

The rider to beat heading into the race, Marco Bezzecchi leads already from Alex Marquez. 

18:03
Lap 1

And it's lights out for the Grand Prix of Argentina. 

18:00

Formation lap is underway! 

17:49

We're fast approaching the start of the race - just over 10 minutes to go. 

17:36
Mir out of the Argentine MotoGP

Just 17 riders will be in action during today's Grand Prix after Joan Mir was ruled out due to concussion.

Joan Mir, Argentina MotoGP, 01 April
17:33

Following a wet Moto3 and Moto2 race, MotoGP looks set to take place in similar conditions. 

17:32

Alex Marquez starts from pole ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia. 

17:32

Good afternoon and welcome to the Grand Prix of Argentina. Lights out is less than 30 minutes away. 

