Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Race Results
LIVE UPDATES: Red flag as Quartararo takes out Oliveira
Fabio Quartararo wiped out Miguel Oliveira in the early stages, causing a red flag and taking the Aprilia rider out of the race.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates through raceday at Jerez.
Bagnaia holds on for a superb victory. Binder with second place ahead of Miller
Final lap and Binder is right there.
Bagnaia has done it. The world champion leads after a move at the final corner.
Wow! Bagnaia sets the fastest lap of the race and is closing in on Binder.
And so has Bezzecchi. The championship lead will surely be heading Bagnaia's way now.
Zarco has crashed out at turn five.
Bagnaia finally gets back past Miller for second place.
Zarco is the fastest rider on circuit and he's just taken fifth away from Espargaro.
Miller is coming back towards Binder - four tenths separate the two.
Good racing between Miller and Bagnaia as they battle again at turn six.
It seems as though dropping Bagnaia one position was very harsh.
Bagnaia has to drop one position.
Tempers are flaring as Miller puts a hard move on Martin and the Ducati rider has shook his head in disgust.
Incorrect Long-lap penalty by Quartararo as he will need to serve it again.
Rins has now retired from the Grand Prix.
Miller is your new race leader!
Alex Rins has crashed out!
They've done it again, Binder leads from Miller as Espargaro gets the start wrong again.
Quartararo has been given a Long-lap penalty, joining Morbidelli who will also need to serve the same penalty.
Pit lane is open as we get ready for the restart.
Pit lane will open in just under four minutes time.
It was Quartararo who was at fault as he lost the front-end when going for a very narrow gap.