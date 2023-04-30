Crash Home
LIVE UPDATES: Red flag as Quartararo takes out Oliveira

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Fabio Quartararo wiped out Miguel Oliveira in the early stages, causing a red flag and taking the Aprilia rider out of the race.

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates through raceday at Jerez. 

15:07
15:04
Bagnaia wins after a stunning last-lap defence

Bagnaia holds on for a superb victory. Binder with second place ahead of Miller

15:02

Final lap and Binder is right there.

14:59

Bagnaia has done it. The world champion leads after a move at the final corner. 

14:56
Lap 19

Wow! Bagnaia sets the fastest lap of the race and is closing in on Binder. 

14:53
Bezzecchi goes down too

And so has Bezzecchi. The championship lead will surely be heading Bagnaia's way now. 

14:52
Lap 16

Zarco has crashed out at turn five.

14:49
Lap 15

Bagnaia finally gets back past Miller for second place.

14:46
Lap 13

Zarco is the fastest rider on circuit and he's just taken fifth away from Espargaro. 

14:43
Lap 12

Miller is coming back towards Binder - four tenths separate the two. 

14:41
Lap 10

Good racing between Miller and Bagnaia as they battle again at turn six. 

14:39

It seems as though dropping Bagnaia one position was very harsh. 

14:37
Lap 8

Bagnaia has to drop one position. 

14:35

Tempers are flaring as Miller puts a hard move on Martin and the Ducati rider has shook his head in disgust. 

14:34

Incorrect Long-lap penalty by Quartararo as he will need to serve it again. 

14:32
Lap 5 - Binder regains the lead from Miller
14:31
Lap 4

Rins has now retired from the Grand Prix.

14:29
Lap 3

Miller is your new race leader!

14:27
Lap 2 - Rins re-joins the race
14:26

Alex Rins has crashed out! 

14:25

They've done it again, Binder leads from Miller as Espargaro gets the start wrong again. 

14:22

Quartararo has been given a Long-lap penalty, joining Morbidelli who will also need to serve the same penalty. 

14:20

Pit lane is open as we get ready for the restart. 

14:16

Pit lane will open in just under four minutes time. 

14:10

It was Quartararo who was at fault as he lost the front-end when going for a very narrow gap. 

