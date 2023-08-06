The rain is really coming down in the final sector now. Binder is up to third.
British MotoGP at Silverstone: LIVE UPDATES!
Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia are battling at the front at Silverstone after a brilliant start!
Here we go! Vinales challenges Espargaro for P2 but the order remains the same. Bagnaia leads but only just.
The rain is coming. Spots are appearing on the cameras.
This is looking like it could become a leading battle of four as Vinales and Binder continue to close.
Vinales is dragging Binder along with him as they begin to catch Bagnaia and Espargaro.
Vinales is through on Binder for P3. There is a gap of 1.5 seconds from the two leaders to Vinales now.
Here comes Espargaro. The Aprilia rider is only four tenths behind Bagnaia.
Bezzecchi is out! The Italian lost the front-end under braking.
Alex Marquez is out! The sprint winner has pulled into pit lane with a problem.
Mistake by Bezzecchi ont he approach to turn 15 which gifts Bagnaia a few tenths advantage.
Alex Marquez is now up to P3 and trying to catch the two leaders. Aleix Espargaro is in hot pursuit of the Spaniard.
Joan Mir has crashed out of the race.
Contact between Vinales and Miller. The Aprilia rider just pushed Miller off at turn nine.
But here comes Bagnaia again as he now leads following a double overtake. Stunning pace from the world champion.
Bezzecchi responds immediately in order to regain P2.
Make that P2 for Bagnaia as he gets through on Bezzecchi.
It's been a much better start for Bagnaia who is P3 ahead of Alex Marquez.
Jack Miller leads the way ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.
And it's lights out at the British MotoGP.
The formation lap is underway at Silverstone.
Francesco Bagnaia heads off the second row ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Luca Marini.
The British MotoGP is coming up at 13:00 UK time. Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole ahead of Jack Miller and Alex Marquez.
Good afternoon and welcome to race day at Silverstone.