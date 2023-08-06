Crash Home
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, British MotoGP, 4 August

British MotoGP at Silverstone: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 5 Seconds Ago

  • British MotoGP began at 1pm
  • Rain is expected during the race

Marco Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia are battling at the front at Silverstone after a brilliant start!

Crash.net will bring you live updates from today's race. 

13:33

The rain is really coming down in the final sector now. Binder is up to third. 

13:32

Here we go! Vinales challenges Espargaro for P2 but the order remains the same. Bagnaia leads but only just. 

13:29

The rain is coming. Spots are appearing on the cameras. 

13:28

This is looking like it could become a leading battle of four as Vinales and Binder continue to close. 

13:25
Lap 12

Vinales is dragging Binder along with him as they begin to catch Bagnaia and Espargaro. 

13:22
Lap 10 of 20

Vinales is through on Binder for P3. There is a gap of 1.5 seconds from the two leaders to Vinales now. 

13:16
Lap 7

Here comes Espargaro. The Aprilia rider is only four tenths behind Bagnaia. 

13:15
Bezzecchi makes a huge mistake at turn 15.

Bezzecchi is out! The Italian lost the front-end under braking. 

13:13

Alex Marquez is out! The sprint winner has pulled into pit lane with a problem. 

13:13

Mistake by Bezzecchi ont he approach to turn 15 which gifts Bagnaia a few tenths advantage. 

13:10

Alex Marquez is now up to P3 and trying to catch the two leaders. Aleix Espargaro is in hot pursuit of the Spaniard.

13:09
Lap 4

Joan Mir has crashed out of the race.

13:08

Contact between Vinales and Miller. The Aprilia rider just pushed Miller off at turn nine. 

13:06
Lap 2

But here comes Bagnaia again as he now leads following a double overtake. Stunning pace from the world champion. 

13:06

Bezzecchi responds immediately in order to regain P2. 

13:05

Make that P2 for Bagnaia as he gets through on Bezzecchi. 

13:04
Lap 1

It's been a much better start for Bagnaia who is P3 ahead of Alex Marquez. 

13:03

Jack Miller leads the way ahead of Marco Bezzecchi. 

13:02
The main event is go at Silverstone!

And it's lights out at the British MotoGP.

13:00

The formation lap is underway at Silverstone.

12:57

Francesco Bagnaia heads off the second row ahead of Augusto Fernandez and Luca Marini. 

12:45

The British MotoGP is coming up at 13:00 UK time. Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole ahead of Jack Miller and Alex Marquez. 

12:44

Good afternoon and welcome to race day at Silverstone.

