Enea Bastianini has been given a three-place grid penalty due to irresponsible riding.
Catalunya MotoGP LIVE UPDATES: Aleix Espargaro aims to complete double
Aleix Espargaro will start his bid to make it back-to-back MotoGP wins in Catalunya from second, as world champion Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole.
Crash.net will birng you all the latest news and updates throughout the Catalan Grand Prix.
Heading the second row is Maverick Vinales ahead of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco.
Francesco Bagnaia starts the Grand Prix from pole ahead of Aleix Espargaro and Miguel Oliveira.
Good afternoon and welcome to raceday at the Catalan MotoGP. Up next is the main event at 13:00 UK time.