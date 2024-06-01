After the early drama the top three is now Bagnaia, Martin and Marc Marquez, with a gap back to Acosta in fourth.
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Sprint Race LIVE UPDATES!
Live Updates from the Sprint Race at the Italian MotoGP round at Mugello.
Jorge Martin starts on pole position in the sprint race at the Italian MotoGP.
Pecco Bagnaia is second.
Title contenders Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini are also at the front.
Maverick Vinales is the highest-placed non-Ducati.
The crashes keep coming - this time Bastianini runs wide at trun one on lap two and as Martin goes back underneath there's contact - and Bastianini is out of the race!
The yellow flags are out - Quartararo and Oliveira are in the gravel and under investigation.
Marquez now puts a move on Binder for fourth. The duo battling for second has allowed Bagnaia a half a second lead, but that's getting cut now as Martin gives chase!
Brad Binder has also rocketed forward, he's fourth. Behind Bagnaia it is Bastanini vs Martin for second place.
Lights out and its a great start for Bagnaia who takes the lead!
It s almost time to race - the eleven laps are just moments away as the bikes go out on the warm-up lap!
Your sprint front row: Jorge Martin is in pole, Francesco Bagnaia second with Maverick Vinales on the outside of the grid.
It's almost sprint race time - the riders are about to head out on their sighting lap
Session done and pole goes to Jorge Martin as his lap reminaed unchallenged thanks to the late fall of Marc Marquez. Bagnaia holds on to second despite his second run not working out, but still has his three place grid penalty for the Sunday race, with Maverick Vinales completing the front row.
The chequered fag is out and it seems most of the riders will miss out on improving having lost thier optimum laps to the yellow flag!
Marquez is OFF! Marc Marquez had red sectors lit up and was following Morbidelli who had set an new record in P1 when he found the limit and hit the gravel! The laps behind all go to the yellow flag.
It's red sectors for Bagnaia, who is looking for back to back poles - but he lost tome in the final sector and stays second! The start of his next lap was too aggressive at turn two and the Italian pulls out of his next effort!
There are seven minutes remaining and at the half way mark most bikes are back in the pits - Bagnaia is back out solo.
The first Q2 laps are in and Martin goes to the top with a 1m 44.504s! That's a new record. Bagnaia is second and Vinales third, with Marc Marquez in fourth.
Q1 is done and it's Franco Morbidelli moving on after that lap record run, joined by Raul Fernandez with Brad Binder, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Fabio Quartararo all missing out.
The chequered flag is out for Q1 and that was enough for Di Giannantonio to lose his optimum tyre time. He finished fourth.
A strange crash for Pol Espargaro - the bike carried on as he was flicked off sideways - saw the yellow flag out. That meant Di Giannantonio pulled out of his flying lap to save tyres and have a final push.
A new lap record of 1m 44.726s has taken Franco Morbidelli to P1!
Raul Fernandez pushes hard and goes close to the lap record, moving from 3rd to lead with a 1m 44.868. Brad Binder is throwing shapes behind to go from 12th to second!
All the bikes are now leaving the pits again for their final time attacks!
Wildcard returnee Pol Espargaro is currently the top KTM in sixth in the session.
Morbidelli comes straight back to take over. Raul Fernandez just misses out on moving into the top two progression slots in third.
Morbidelli is first to set a lap and goes top , Bezzecchi slips in behind. It is short lived as Fabio Di Giannantonio comes across the line last and takes over the session lead.