Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, British MotoGP, 4 August

British MotoGP: Live qualifying updates from a wet Silverstone

Last Updated: 11 Minutes Ago

After a dry Friday, the forecast rain arrived at Silverstone for Saturday morning at the British MotoGP...

Reporting By:
11:35
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
11:31

The top five for today's sprint is Bezzecchi, Miller, Marquez, Bagnaia and Fernandez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:30
Bezzecchi on pole at Silverstone

Bezzecchi takes pole for the second race weekend in a row.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:29
Q2 has been a crash-fest for Ducati

Bezzecchi has gone down in a big way but he is okay.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:27

Bezzecchi goes fastest but his teammate Marini is in the gravel at turn one following another crash for a Ducati rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:25
Marquez goes down too

Alex Marquez suffers the same fate as he goes down at turn one. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:24

Bagnaia has gone down! Fast crash for the world champion who is back on his feet and already heading back to pit lane. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:23

Miller's former teammate Francesco Bagnaia goes second, however, the gap is still a big one for the Austrlaian. He leads by four tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:21

It will come as no surprise to hear that Jack Miller is your current leader after one flying lap for every rider.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:15

Here we go. The shootout for pole is underway! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:09
Quartararo last in Q1

Quartararo will start the British MotoGP from last.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:07

Marquez fails to get through as so it's Morbidelli and Fernandez who go through to Q2. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:05

Morbidelli and Bastianini are currently heading for Q2 but Marquez could spoil the party...

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:03

The top five with just under two minutes to go is Morbidelli, Bastianini, Fernandez, Marquez and Miguel Oliveira. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:02

Quartararo is now last - disaster for the 2021 world champion.

RobertJones Profile Picture
11:00

Quartararo is back in pit lane as Morbidelli goes fastest for Yamaha. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:59

Huge moment for Quartararo at turn 16. The Yamaha rider is trying to get his bike restarted

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:56

Fabio Di Giannantonio has crashed at turn one after going fastest. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:52

It remains very wet out on track as Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo are already out on circuit. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:51

Qualifying 1 for the British MotoGP is underway.

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:47
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:42

Saturday practice comes to an end with Fabio di Giannantonio fastest from Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira. Conditions have not improved and, if anything, seem to be worse.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:39

Now fastest man Fabio di Giannantonio is off track, while Aleix Espargaro is back in after his latest run and seems to be unhappy with the vision from his visor.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:37

4mins to go and LCR Honda stand-in Iker Lecuona is the latest to be caught out by the rear tyre sliding out, at the same corner as Oliveira's fall. He surfs on top of the bike into the gravel, fortunately without becoming tangled up with the bike. 

Peter McLaren Profile Picture
10:33

Aleix Espargaro, fastest in the dry on Friday, is currently seventh with Vinales in eleventh.

Peter McLaren Profile Picture