British MotoGP, Silverstone - Full Qualifying Results
British MotoGP: Live qualifying updates from a wet Silverstone
After a dry Friday, the forecast rain arrived at Silverstone for Saturday morning at the British MotoGP...
The top five for today's sprint is Bezzecchi, Miller, Marquez, Bagnaia and Fernandez.
Bezzecchi takes pole for the second race weekend in a row.
Bezzecchi has gone down in a big way but he is okay.
Bezzecchi goes fastest but his teammate Marini is in the gravel at turn one following another crash for a Ducati rider.
Alex Marquez suffers the same fate as he goes down at turn one.
Bagnaia has gone down! Fast crash for the world champion who is back on his feet and already heading back to pit lane.
Miller's former teammate Francesco Bagnaia goes second, however, the gap is still a big one for the Austrlaian. He leads by four tenths.
It will come as no surprise to hear that Jack Miller is your current leader after one flying lap for every rider.
Here we go. The shootout for pole is underway!
Quartararo will start the British MotoGP from last.
Marquez fails to get through as so it's Morbidelli and Fernandez who go through to Q2.
Morbidelli and Bastianini are currently heading for Q2 but Marquez could spoil the party...
The top five with just under two minutes to go is Morbidelli, Bastianini, Fernandez, Marquez and Miguel Oliveira.
Quartararo is now last - disaster for the 2021 world champion.
Quartararo is back in pit lane as Morbidelli goes fastest for Yamaha.
Huge moment for Quartararo at turn 16. The Yamaha rider is trying to get his bike restarted
Fabio Di Giannantonio has crashed at turn one after going fastest.
It remains very wet out on track as Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo are already out on circuit.
Qualifying 1 for the British MotoGP is underway.
Saturday practice comes to an end with Fabio di Giannantonio fastest from Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira. Conditions have not improved and, if anything, seem to be worse.
Now fastest man Fabio di Giannantonio is off track, while Aleix Espargaro is back in after his latest run and seems to be unhappy with the vision from his visor.
4mins to go and LCR Honda stand-in Iker Lecuona is the latest to be caught out by the rear tyre sliding out, at the same corner as Oliveira's fall. He surfs on top of the bike into the gravel, fortunately without becoming tangled up with the bike.
Aleix Espargaro, fastest in the dry on Friday, is currently seventh with Vinales in eleventh.