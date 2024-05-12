French MotoGP at Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!

12:34
Starting from pole is Jorge Martin ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales.
Jorge Martin starts from pole as he looks to make it two wins from two after winning the sprint.
Francesco Bagnaia start from second as he looks to make up for another sprint DNF after retiring on lap three.
Hoping to make another great start from 13th is Marc Marquez, who managed to salvage P2 despite his first Q1 exit since joining Ducati.
Starting from pole is Jorge Martin ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Maverick Vinales.
Good afternoon and welcome to the French MotoGP at Le Mans. Race starts at 13:00pm UK time.