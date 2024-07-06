Martin secures pole position ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez. What a qualifying for Trackhouse Racing.
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from qualifying and the sprint race at the German MotoGP.
Maverick Vinales led the way on day-one after setting a new all-time lap record.
Friday's action saw many riders crash including Marc Marquez who missed most of second practice.
The Gresini rider was passed fit and will be in action this morning, although he's suffering from bruising to his ribs and a fractured finger.
Qualifying gets underway after FP2 at 09:50 UK time; the sprint race starts at 14:00.
Alex Marquez is the next to have crashed and that's going to end any hopes for anyone else.
That was a nasty off for Vinales!
Vinales is on his knees and seems in some discomfort after going down at turn ten.
Brilliant effort from Oliveira as he goes second fastest behind Martin.
Bagnaia momentarily stopped as he didn't want any riders following him.
Vinales is yet to find his best form and is currently sixth fastest.
New lap record from Martin as he dips below the mid 1m 19s barrier. What a start from the championship leader.
Q2 is go at Sachsenring! Who will claim pole position?
It's Raul Fernandez and Bezzecchi who advance to Q2.
Marquez is out after Stefan Bradl pulls a very dangerous move by switching from the inside of turn two to the outside as Marquez approached.
Marco Bezzecchi moves ahead of Marc Marquez who is returning to the circuit. Fernandez is still fastest after finding his way into the 1m 19s barrier.
Why is slow riding still happening? Jack Miller nearly collides with Marc Marquez who was going slowly on the approach to turn one.
Raul Fernandez heads the field after the initial flurry of laps ahead of Marc Marquez.
Here we go as Marc Marquez heads out in Q1.
Oliveira ends FP2 quickest ahead of Martin, Vinales, Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
Maverick Vinales is down at turn one with just a few minutes to go!
Miguel Oliveira's brilliant weekend is continuing as he goes quickest by over three tenths.
16 minutes to go and Marquez moves up to fourth spot. This is very impressive from the eight-time world champion.
Martin is now fastest as Marc Marquez begins to move up the order.
It's currently an Aprilia 1-2-3 with Vinales leading Oliveira and Fernandez.
Marc Marquez rolls back into pit lane but keeps his helmet on. He will be heading back out shortly.
Here we go with FP2 at Sachsenring.