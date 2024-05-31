Acosta goes top by over a tenth with less than ten minutes to go.
Italian MotoGP at Misano: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Friday practice at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello
Off the back of his third MotoGP win of the season in Barcelona, Francesco Bagnaia will be looking to close the gap to championship leader Jorge Martin at his home race.
Bagnaia is also looking for his third consecutive win at Mugello.
Third in the championship, Marc Marquez could become Ducati's 93rd MotoGP race winner if he takes victory on Sunday.
Winner of the last two Moto2 races at Mugello, Pedro Acosta will be a rider to watch again this weekend as he aims to challenge for victory.
Pedro Acosta has moved up to second spot behind Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez goes top with a 1:46.587s - more than a tenth faster than Rins' time.
Commentators curse strikes as Rins has fallen at turn one.
Promising early pace from Yamaha as Alex Rins is leading the way ahead of Alex and Marc Marquez.
We've already had a rider run on at turn one as Aleix Espargaro has gone through the gravel before re-joining the track.
MotoGP FP1 in Mugello is underway!
Coming up at 09:45 UK time is FP1.
Good morning and welcome to the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.