Moto3 champion Pedro Acosta: ‘Adapting to Moto2 hasn’t been easy’

Perhaps unfairly given his age and lack of experience not only in Moto2 but also the Grand Prix paddock, the reigning Moto3 champion began the 2022 season as a firm title favourite in many people's eyes.

A title winner in just his first season of world championship racing, Acosta set a new Moto2 lap record en route to topping the Portimao pre-season test, proving that the hype around him was fully justified and more.

But despite showing pace in the early rounds Acosta failed to turn that into results, instead the young Spaniard had to wait until round eight for a top five finish.

After crashing out of the lead in Le Mans (round seven), Acosta produced a stunning performance to win in Mugello before taking another podium in Sachsenring - the race weekend that preceded a training accident which left the 18 year-old with a broken femur.

Analysing the first half of his season, Acosta said: "It's been positive, despite the fact that we did not start the year as we would have liked. After two consecutive races out of the points in Argentina and Portugal, and crashing in France when I was leading, we were able to turn the situation around.

"We came into the summer break with a win, a second place and a pole, so we are at the point we wanted to be, although I would have liked to have reached that level at the start of the season."

"We have shown that we have pace, and we are strong in that respect. Despite starting from far back in several races, I have been able to fight back and finish in a good position - and even battle for the win.

"We still have room for improvement, but it was important that we were strong in terms of pace."

What is the area Acosta believes he can improve the most?

While Acosta’s performances in qualifying have been very good on several occasions, the Spaniard believes improved pace over one-lap will see him fight more consistently for race wins.

"Qualifying is the point on which we have to work the most," said Acosta. "If we manage to be strong on Saturdays, it would be a great boost for the races. We have the pace, but it is important that on Sunday we start from a good position on the grid."

Moto2 not ‘as fun if it were easy’ - Acosta

In a commanding position to secure rookie of the year in Moto2, Acosta feels 2022 has been anything but ‘easy’.

Acosta stated: "Adapting to Moto2 hasn't been as easy as I would have liked, but if it were easy it wouldn't be as fun. In the end it gives us extra motivation to continue working and give our best. I think we've taken the necessary time to adapt and get to where we are today."