Moto2: Australian Senna Agius to replace injured Sam Lowes

Lowes suffered a dislocated shoulder in opening practice for his home Silverstone event, with additional checks also revealing a small fracture to the top of his left humerus bone.

The 31-year-old, who has taken two podiums this season but only two other race finishes, will now set his sights on a return to his Kalex at Aragon in mid-September.

Taking his place alongside Tony Arbolino will be 17-year-old Senna Agius, who is currently third, with six podiums and two wins, in the European Moto2 series

“Firstly, I’d like to wish Sam a speedy recovery,” Agius said. “I would also like to say a huge thank you to the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team for giving me this opportunity to make my debut in the Moto2 World Championship.

“I can’t wait to get started at the Austrian Grand Prix. This is a big childhood dream of mine and I’m very excited to accomplish it with such an amazing team to learn from. I will give my best to represent the Elf Marc VDS colours.“

Arbolino, winner in COTA, is currently fifth in the Moto2 standings, which are being led by Red Bull KTM Ajo's Augusto Fernandez.