The British manufacturer, which took over the Moto2 engine supply from Honda in 2019, has confirmed a series of performance-enhancing modifications for the 765cc triple to reduce lap times and aid overtaking.

The developments include a new cylinder head to increase the compression ratio, longer valves to provide greater lift, plus a new camshaft profile and revised valve springs.

The end result is an extra 400rpm and 5 more horsepower, on top of the current figure of over 140hp.

To maintain the engine’s reliability, other improvements will focus on the pistons, conrods and crankshaft to cope with the higher piston pressure of 90 bar (up from 85 bar).

“We are incredibly proud of the way that our 765cc triple engine has redefined the Moto2 category, making it faster, more competitive and better sounding,” said Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer.

“To have achieved so many lap records, and a top speed equivalent to more than 100km/h per cylinder, is something we are very satisfied with since Triumph started powering the class from the 2019 season.

“When there’s such a fundamental change to a category everyone embarks upon a journey of learning – the riders and teams in terms of becoming attuned to the characteristics of the triple and optimising the overall package of engine, electronics and tyres, and us as Triumph in terms of performance potential and reliability.

“We have achieved very nearly 1 million competitive kilometres on the current-spec 765cc Moto2 engine and that gives us enormous confidence as we take this next step to the give the riders something they all want – more revs and more power.

“We look forward to seeing yet more lap records fall as lap times get faster, and how more power gives riders more freedom to create overtaking opportunities and are excited to begin the next chapter of Moto2 powered by Triumph.”