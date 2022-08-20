Austria Moto2: On form Ogura speeds to pole position

Ai Ogura lapped relentlessly to drop his best over and over until he hit the top of the timesheets to claim pole position for the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.

It was initially Marcel Schrotter and Alonso Lopez leading the way, with Ogura’s team-mate, Somkiat Chantra, making his case for a front row start.

Fast on track with his fellow Idemitsu Honda team Asia rider but also solo, it was the confidence to run by himself which brought the Japanese rider his best run - 1m 33. 933s - a new lap record due to the track alterations.

A late addition to the championship after being brought in to replace the ousted Romano Fenati, Alonso Lopez again showed why CAG Speed Up and Boscoscuro were so keen to get him on board as he snatch up a superb second after leading the way briefly in the closing minutes, finishing just 0.048s behind the pole time.

Augusto Fernandez arrived on a high. The Silverstone round was another chance for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider to shine - and take over the lead in the championship - after taking pole position and the win, his third victory in a row.

Leading over a group of riders, he had no-one in front of him to offer the kind of tow he was giving away to the riders behind, doing enough on his own to climb back to third after slipping to eighth.

His lap pushed Jake Dixon, who came to qualifying with the fastest free practice time, down to row two. The Zinia GasGas rider will be looking for a strong start to build on his podium last time out at the British Grand Prix.

Chantra ended the session fifth quickest, ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who made his return from injury and immediately looked to be back on form and close to his best, having taken second at his last race on track in Germany.

Celestino Vietti’s qualifying went the way of his sessions of late. This time his much needed last minute rescue job hauled him from 16th to seventh for Mooney VR46 Racing Team, using both Acosta and Fernandez ahead of him on track to make huge gains in the tow.

Early session leader Marcel Schrotter ended up eighth for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Albert Arenas (Zinia GasGas Aspar) will start ninth , with a much improved Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Italtrans) completing the top ten.

Round thrteen proved unlucky so far for Amercan Racing’s Cameron Beuabier who fell at turn one. Unable to answer, he slipped to eleventh.

It was a similar story for Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) who fell at the same turn, so will line up 13th.

They are seperated on the timesheets by Fermin Alduguer on the second of the CAG Speed Up Boscoscuro bikes with the twelfth best time.



Filip Salac (Gresini) was 14th at the chequered flag Tony Arbolino (Mooney VR46 Racing) 15th and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) 16th.

The remainig two riders in the session were Flexbox HP40’s Jorge Navarro and RW Racing’s Barry Baltus in 17th and 18th respectively.

What Happened in Q1?

Jeremy Alcoba came close to progressing but came just short on his last lap. Fifth in the session, he lines up 19th for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

His lap pushed Joe Roberts down to 20th on the grid for Italtrans. Just a few rounds ago in Portugal, the American was able to claim pole.

Niccolo Antonelli (Mooney Vr46 Racing Team) will line up 25th after a fall at the new turn 2a-2b section.

Injuries, Replacements and Penalties

Sam Lowes is out at Elf Marc VDS following his fall at Silverstone which left him with a dislocated shoulder and a fracture. His sit-in is Senna Agius (21st) , currently riding in the European Championship on Moto2 machinery.

Taiga Hada (30th) is in at Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team, taking the Gabriel Rodrigo seat that was filled by Piotr Biesiekirski last race and Alex Toldeo before that.

Rory Skinner (31st) is once again a wildcard addition to the grid with American Racing.