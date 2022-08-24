Currently riding for the GASGAS Aspar Moto2 team, Dixon’s chances of having a future in MotoGP have arguably never been higher.

In the form of his Moto2 career, Dixon secured his third consecutive podium during last weekend’s Austrian Moto2 race. Not only that, but Dixon recovered from an early mistake that left him down in eighth to eventually get the better of Pedro Acosta thanks to a last-corner overtake.

Shades of Andrea Dovizioso vs Marc Marquez in 2019, Dixon lunged to the inside at the right-hand corner, leaving Acosta without the chance to respond as the Spaniard struggled for grip on corner exit.

During the same weekend it was announced that Tech 3 KTM will be rebranded as GASGAS Factory Racing - the team will remain the same except both bikes will be of identical spec as that of Brad Binder and Jack Miller from the Factory Red Bull KTM team.

With Pol Espargaro already confirmed as one of the GASGAS KTM riders for 2023, Miguel Oliveira and Remy Gardner are thought to be the other two riders in contention for the second seat which would complete (when announced) KTM’s line-up for next year.

Barring a shock move, Dixon will be remaining at GASGAS Aspar in Moto2 next season, however, beyond that a switch to MotoGP can’t be ruled out.

With KTM themselves confirming that the GASGAS brand, which has teams in both Moto2 and Moto3, will serve as a platform for younger talent to get a chance at potentially moving up the ranks, this makes Dixon a firm favourite to do so should results like this continue into 2023.

Dixon also has MotoGP experience in his back pocket after taking part in two races at Silverstone and Aragon last season.

‘Heart and determination’ on show from Dixon at the Red Bull Ring

Given the form Dixon has been in of late, seeing the former Moto2 rider claim another podium was no surprise in Austria.

However, it wasn’t a result that Dixon necessarily saw coming after calling it ‘one of my worst tracks’.

Speaking after the race, Dixon added: "It was such a crazy race, honestly! I was strong in the beginning, but then I was struggling to keep my tyres in good shape from about lap eight.

"Then I tried some different maps. My heart and determination weren't going to let me finish fourth in that race.

"I tried once, and it didn't work, but then squared it off into the last corner. It was amazing to finish in this position - this is probably one of my worst tracks because I’m not a hard braker - but here we are!"