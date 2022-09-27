Moto2: Jake Dixon signs with GASGAS Aspar for 2023

The Englishman has enjoyed a breakthrough 2022 campaign, claiming his four grand prix podiums and holding a career best eighth in the standings with four rounds to go.

“I am looking forward to my third season with the GASGAS Aspar Team,” Dixon said of 2023. “I want to continue improving and evolving, in the race weeks that we have left this year and in the next season.

“This year has been incredible, with four podiums, two pole positions and six front rows. We are just missing the first victory, but we don't have to be impatient because, working like this, it will come soon.

“In 2023 we will have to take a leap and fight for the title. This year we have been fast, but we have to put into practice everything we have been learning to be able to fight for the championship.

“I want to do my best and I'm glad I can continue working together with my technical team. I want to thank the team again, for having trusted in me from the first moment and because together we can achieve great results.”

After fighting for the BSB title in 2018, Dixon made his full-time Moto2 debut with Aspar - then running the KTM chassis - the following year.

A switch to Petronas SRT and the Kalex frame for 2020 and 2021 saw Dixon narrowly miss out on a podium, bounce back from injury and also make two MotoGP appearances before returning to Aspar (Kalex) this season.

Dixon, 26, is currently on course to more than triple the points of his previous best grand prix campaign.

“We brought Jake Dixon into the World Championship in 2019 and I must say that he has grown spectacularly in recent years,” said team boss Jorge Martinese ‘Aspar’.

“We are very happy to have been able to form a great team around him, which has allowed him to think only about competing and achieving the best possible result.

"This year we have celebrated some podiums with him, but next year he has to fight constantly to be in the top three. We are sure that he will be able to get it.”