2023 Moto2 rider line-up: Which riders are signed up to which teams?
The 2023 Moto2 season will feature some intriguing changes on the grid - here’s confirmation of which riders are signed to which teams.
Speed Up Racing
Fermin Aldeguer
TBC
American Racing
Rory Skinner
Sean Dylan Kelly
Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
Tony Arbolino
TBC
Flexbox HP40
Aron Canet
Sergio Garcia
GASGAS Aspar Team
Jake Dixon
Izan Guevara
Gresini Racing Moto2
Filip Salac
Jeremy Alcoba
Idemitsu Honda Team Asia
Ai Ogura
Somkiat Chantra
Italtrans Racing Team
Dennis Foggia
TBC
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Team
Darryn Binder
Lukas Tulovic
Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Bo Bendsneyder
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Pedro Acosta
Albert Arenas
RW Racing GP
Barry Baltus
Zonta van den Goorbergh
Team Fantic-VR46
Celestino Vietti
Niccolo Antonelli
Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
Kohta Nozane
TBC
MV Agusta Forward Racing
Alex Escrig
Marcos Ramirez
The Moto2 season will mirror the 2023 MotoGP calendar so will provisionally be a 21-round, 42-race year.
Rory Skinner has sealed a full-time Moto2 seat with American Racing, and will move across from the BSB
Dennis Foggia will make the step up from Moto3 with Italtrans Racing Team.
Sergio Garcia is replacing Jorge Navarro in the Flexbox HP40 team.
Alex Escig is joining MV Augusta Forward Racing as a replacement for Simone Corsi who will become the rider coach.
Augusto Fernandez is joining KTM in MotoGP so will be replaced by Albert Arenas for Red Bull KTM Ajo.