2023 Moto2 rider line-up: Which riders are signed up to which teams?

Speed Up Racing

Fermin Aldeguer

TBC

American Racing

Rory Skinner

Sean Dylan Kelly

Elf Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino

TBC

Flexbox HP40

Aron Canet

Sergio Garcia

GASGAS Aspar Team

Jake Dixon

Izan Guevara

Gresini Racing Moto2

Filip Salac

Jeremy Alcoba

Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Ai Ogura

Somkiat Chantra

Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia

TBC

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Team

Darryn Binder

Lukas Tulovic

Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Bo Bendsneyder

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Pedro Acosta

Albert Arenas

RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus

Zonta van den Goorbergh

Team Fantic-VR46

Celestino Vietti

Niccolo Antonelli

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Kohta Nozane

TBC

MV Agusta Forward Racing

Alex Escrig

Marcos Ramirez

The Moto2 season will mirror the 2023 MotoGP calendar so will provisionally be a 21-round, 42-race year.

Rory Skinner has sealed a full-time Moto2 seat with American Racing, and will move across from the BSB

Dennis Foggia will make the step up from Moto3 with Italtrans Racing Team.

Sergio Garcia is replacing Jorge Navarro in the Flexbox HP40 team.

Alex Escig is joining MV Augusta Forward Racing as a replacement for Simone Corsi who will become the rider coach.

Augusto Fernandez is joining KTM in MotoGP so will be replaced by Albert Arenas for Red Bull KTM Ajo.