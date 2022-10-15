Australia Moto2: Aldeguer back on pole with record lap, Ogura 13th

Fermin Aldeguer was immediately fast breaking the old lap record right at the start of the Q2 session as the Boscoscuro worked well in the cooler conditions to take pole ahead of the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, round eighteen of the championship.

The French rider, who already claimed pole in Argeentina earlier In the season before being overshadowed a little by his new team-mate Alonso Lopez, was back to his best and quick straight out of the gates - a new lap record of 1m 32. 233s set right at the start of the session remaining unmatched.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider will be joined on the front row by his team-mate Lopez, completing a great result for the team.

Lopez has a long lap penalty to serve in the race for taking out Celestino Vietti in the crash filled FP1 session.

They are separated on the front row by championship leader Augusto Fernandez. The Red Bull KTM rival, who holds just a one point advantage in the standings, has a little breathing space, with Ai Ogura leaving it late to improve and becoming one of several riders caught out by the early red flag end to the session, which was not restarted with just seconds left, ruining a string of late fast laps, with several more already scratched off thanks to Lorenzo Dalla Porta’s late fall.

Race winner in the abruptly ended rain race last time out, Tony Arbolino remained in good form in fourth for Elf Marc VDS.

Aron Canet made sure he set an early banker, third at the time with that lap he held on to fifth for Flexbox HP40.

Celestino Vietti came through Q1 for sixth for Mooney VR46, riding better with the title out of sight.

Manuel Gonzalez also made his way up from the first qualifying session, the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider posting the best time in that session, finishing an eventfuseventh after his on track altercation with Fernandez, which lead to the pair being investigated by race direction.

With two minutes to go, Pedro Acosta was one of few to rime his late improvements right, mocing from 17th to eighth on his final run for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) and Gresini’s Filip Salac complete the top ten.

Tough day for the Brits in Australia

Both Sam Lowes and Jake Dixon were caught out by the visiting geese. Sam Lowes looked like he had good race pace, which will be needed from twelfth on the grid on the second Sky bike, Jake Dixon started well and was briefly third at the start of the session an was caught out by the wildlife, leaving him 14th.

His fall saw Dall Porta last in Q2 for Italtrans, behind his team-mate Joe Roberts in 15th.



What happened in Q1?



Albert Arenas just missed out on moving on in fifth. The Inde Aspar rider had already found the limit of his GasGas bikes abilities with a spectacular crash earlier in practice. He hit the top of the timesheets, then swiftly hit the gravel.

With the Spaniard’s bike needed a huge repair again, not going to Q2 allows some extra time to ready for race day. He starts 19th.

American Racing’s Sean Dylan Kelly finished Q1 in seventh, which takes him to 21st on the grid, his best start to date.