The Pons HP40 rider fell directly into Corsi’s path when he lowsided on the exit of the newly-named Miller Corner (Turn 4).

The impact sent the Spaniard, who was in 23rd place at the time, sliding to a halt at the side of the track where he was unable to move due to his leg injuries.

The race controversially continued while marshals attended to Navarro, who was eventually carried away on a stretcher and ultimately transported to a hospital in Melbourne.

An update posted to Navarro's Instagram read: "Hello everyone! After yesterday's accident, thank God, Jorge is fine. His leg has already been operated on. Now we have to see how he recovers and when he can come back home. We also hope that @simonecorsi24 recovers well."

Corsi, who suffered a finger injury, wrote on social media: "I'm sorry I couldn't avoid @jorge_navarro9 but I wish him well to recover and get back in the saddle soon... I'll definitely have to have plastic surgery on my pinky [finger] and hope to recover as soon as possible too."

Navarro – a double Moto3 race winner with ten podiums in Moto2 - will join Ten Kate Yamaha in the World Supersport championship next season.