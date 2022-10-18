Darryn Binder's MotoGP to Moto2 move confirmed for 2023

The South African, who skipped the intermediate class by moving straight from Moto3 to MotoGP with RNF Yamaha this season, made Moto2 his target after being left without a premier-class seat for 2023.

Binder - who has scored 12 points this season, including a best of tenth in the wet Mandalika race - will ride alongside newly crowned Moto2 European champion Lukas Tulovic, as Jürgen Lingg’s (Kalex) team receives new backing from Husqvarna.

Lingg said: "We are very grateful to Husqvarna Motorcycles for the trust they have placed in us. This merger is a new and an exciting step for our team, ushering in a new era.

“We have a new brand, new riders and a new direction. In 2023 the bikes will change colour and we are all motivated and convinced that this change will take us forward."

“Finally we have been able to grow the white and blue from Moto3 to Moto2 and I cannot be happier with our new partners to take Husqvarna Motorcycles into the next era,” added Jens Hainbach, Husqvarna Motorcycles Head of Sports Management Road Racing.

"Jürgen knows Moto2 better than most and, overall, we believe our mix of riders for the brand combine a lot of potential and youth.”

The arrival of Husqvarna to Moto2 means the sister KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS brands will each be present in all three classes next season.

RNF will switch from Yamaha to Aprilia machinery next season, running an all-new line-up of Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Binder's fellow rookie and reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner is also leaving the MotoGP class after the Valencia finale.

The Australian will switch to the World Superbike championship in 2023.