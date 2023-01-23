WATCH LIVE: MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and new team-mate Enea Bastianini unveil 2023 Ducati MotoGP livery
Will newly crowned MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia use the #1 this season? What will the 2023 Ducati MotoGP livery look like?
Those are just some of the questions that will be answered when Bagnaia and new team-mate Enea Bastianini unveil the factory team’s latest colours at their official launch in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.
Watch the launch, which starts at 10:30am local time (9:30am UK) as it happens below:
