WATCH LIVE: MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and new team-mate Enea Bastianini unveil 2023 Ducati MotoGP livery

Peter McLaren's picture
23 Jan 2023
MotoGP Ducati MotoGP launch.

Will newly crowned MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia use the #1 this season? What will the 2023 Ducati MotoGP livery look like?

Those are just some of the questions that will be answered when Bagnaia and new team-mate Enea Bastianini unveil the factory team’s latest colours at their official launch in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Watch the launch, which starts at 10:30am local time (9:30am UK) as it happens below:

 

 