Martin earned five pole positions last season, including in each of the last three rounds, but he finished winless with just four podium finishes - only one of his pole positions was converted into a podium finish.

He was overlooked for a promotion to the factory Ducati team so will remain at Pramac Racing this year, under new team manager Borsoi, who he knows from their time together at Aspar in Moto3.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

“He has changed a lot, of course,” Borsoi said about Martin as they reunite seven years later. “Everybody knows he is a talent, a massive talent.

“He showed a talent in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. He is one of the fastest riders now, especially in qualifying.

“Now he has to show that, and we have to show as a team, in the race.”

Martin and Johann Zarco will profit from the latest spec Desmosedici bikes in 2023, as it stands the best machinery on the grid.

“I am impressed because it’s a really good team,” Borsoi said. “They have won championships, they are at a high level. To improve this level will not be easy but I have knowledge - more than 20 years in the paddock.

“I know how to manage the riders, this is the most important thing, when you are fighting to arrive at the target.

“The target is, minimum, to equal last season. Hopefully more.

“We will have a factory bike, these are factory riders, we are really a factory team. We have all the tools.

“We know what we need. They know. We have strong, fast riders with massive talent.

“#23 was my number so it’s the perfect season for me! I am ready to give all of my effort. I started work at the end of last season to be ready and strong for this season.”