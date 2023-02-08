Bagnaia enters the 2023 MotoGP season as the defending champion after overcoming a 91-point deficit to pip Quartararo on the final day of the 2022 campaign.

The changing dynamics mean Bagnaia will be joined in the 2023 MotoGP rider line-up by Enea Bastianini, who earned a step-up from Gresini, and is willing to fight wheel-to-wheel.

Pecco Bagnaia & Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Pecco Bagnaia &amp; Ducati will use NUMBER 1 in 2023! | MotoGP 2023

“Bastianini will be a tough nut to crack and I'm curious to see the relationship he and Pecco will be able to have,” Quartararo said, quoted by MOW.

“Last year they won eleven races in two. It will be the strongest team, but when is your teammate faster than you? It's going to be a big battle!"

Bastianini won the second-most races last year, behind Bagnaia, and finished the year third in the MotoGP standings.

Even after his promotion to the factory Ducati team was guaranteed, he showed willingness to scrap with Bagnaia so their relationship will be a key talking point this year.

Quartararo knows that Yamaha must deliver him a bike more capable of challenging the Ducati dominance if he is to repeat his 2021 championship.

"I can't wait to try the new bike and understand what improvements there have been after last year's Valencia test,” he said.

“It's clear that I want to win the championship, but it's also clear that the opponents will be there and it won't be easy.

“The team to beat is Ducati. Last year I never had a real hand-to-hand fight with Pecco, because the race circumstances never really compared us, but the fight will come, I'm sure.”