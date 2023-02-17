The Mooney VR46 duo emerged from the preseason MotoGP test in Sepang in fine form - Bezzecchi topped the timesheets on Friday, Marini went fastest on Sunday.

Both riders are only contracted to their team until the end of this season, and Ducati could consider a call-up for either Marini or Bezzecchi as the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up slowly begins to take shape.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

"First of all, it must be said that we are very happy with how these first tests began,” Mooney VR46 team manager Salucci told Sky.

“Bez and Maro both went very strong. Luca was unable to take advantage of the extra grip of the soft, but he was one of the fastest with the average race pace.

“Marco a bit the opposite, in the sense that he did an incredible time in the time attack but was a bit in difficulty in the race simulation.

“You have to put everything together but there is time to do it. The bike is really good and I have to thank Ducati because it always provides us with great material.

“If Ducati or a factory manufacturer ever 'steals' our riders, I'm not worried, because it means we've done a great job."

Jorge Martin, who was overlooked in favour of Enea Bastianini for a promotion to the factory Ducati team this year, will remain at Pramac Racing in 2023 but has not hid his flirtations with Yamaha.

If Martin were to dislodge Franco Morbidelli and join Yamaha, it would create space at Pramac for either of the Mooney VR46 riders.

Morbidelli, a graduate of Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy, could then be a natural to slot in with the Mooney VR46 team.

Marini, in his third season in the premier class, may be feeling some pressure to claim a first podium finish. Bezzecchi impressed in his rookie campaign last year, finishing P2 at Assen.