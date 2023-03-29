Mir was involved in the first of three major incidents from both MotoGP races in Portimao, after crashing when contact was made with Fabio Quartararo.

The Repsol Honda rider attempted a late move on Quartararo before falling off his RC213V when the Yamaha rider closed the line on the exit of turn 13.

Fuming after receiving a Long-lap penalty for the main race, Mir told DAZN: "They told me that I had shortened the corner, going over the curb, to ram Fabio, but I found some images that showed that I was out of the curb and [instead] by the line."

"Fabio did not see me and when he closed we touched, [which led to] me being the one who was harmed. I don't understand the penalty, but I hope that future actions like mine will be sanctioned to all riders."

Mir’s wish did not come true when it applied to equal punishments, as the second accident involving Luca Marini and Enea Bastianini saw the former escape a penalty after hitting the factory Ducati rider and knocking him off his machine at turn five.

The 2020 world champion failed to finish the opening race of the season, before finishing in 11th position during the Grand Prix, one place behind ex-Suzuki teammate Alex Rins.

Speaking about race direction and how he was potentially used as an example, Mir added: "Race direction told us that the rules would be the same – as in 2022 – but maybe they have hooked me to set an example. The fall of yesterday (Saturday) has greatly conditioned the result of today (Sunday).

"I couldn't complete the sprint race and until today I haven't been able to complete more than 10 laps in a row.

"It has affected the management of the tyre and the rear stability of the bike. The first laps were very chaotic, I was ninth when I had to do the long lap and then start coming back. This race has been a challenge for me.

"This will help to get to know the bike better and find aspects to improve. I have prioritized finishing and gathering as much information as possible for the team."