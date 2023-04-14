There had been talk of a Kalex chassis making its debut during the two-day outing, which saw Bradl share the Spanish track with test riders from Yamaha, KTM and Aprilia.

But the German, who will race in place of the injured Marc Marquez for Repsol Honda in Texas at the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas this weekend, insisted it didn’t happen.

“There have been these rumours [about a] Kalex chassis - just to tell you directly that was not there,” he said.

“We had new things, of course. But I need to be careful [what I say because] this test was private and let's say confidential.

“That's all I can say to you; that we didn't have a Kalex chassis.”

Bradl will be riding alongside Joan Mir, who is returning from injury in Austin. The Spaniard said he had only heard about a Kalex chassis in the media and "at the moment there's nothing on the table I think".

Mir also warned there are no miracle parts in MotoGP: "I don't trust on one chassis to give me all that I need - acceleration and top speed and everything. I think it's not like that."

But should a Kalex frame indeed be in the pipeline, the upcoming official post-race test at Jerez on May 1st would be among the next opportunities.

Two Germans on the MotoGP grid 'might never be seen again'

After riding his last full MotoGP season with Aprilia in 2016, former Moto2 champion Bradl has gone on to make 33 starts as a Honda wild-card and replacement rider.

“It's not the first time that I'm doing this, so I’ve got a little bit used to it,” he said of the last-minute call-up. “I’ve probably done more than a [full] season in the last three years replacing other riders.”

With countryman Jonas Folger also drafted in this weekend, in place of the injured Pol Espargaro at GASGAS Tech3, there will be two Germans on the premier-class grid.

After posing the question of when the last time that had happened - “I think '91” - Bradl warned:

“We should be proud because it's not going to happen again very soon. Probably in the future, we will never see it again because I can't see anybody coming up from the young riders. Even in Moto3. And that's a little bit of a shame as well.”