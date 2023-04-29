How to watch Spanish MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream for free

With three rounds gone in the 2023 season, it is Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team who shine brightest.

Bezzecchi, who won in Argentina, is 11 points clear of factory Ducati rider and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia crashed out of the lead, last time out in America, a horrible reminder of his falls in 2022. He will want to arrest that slide in Jerez.

How does Marc Marquez feel seeing Rins win? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP85 Video of How does Marc Marquez feel seeing Rins win? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP85

How to watch Spanish MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Spanish MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Spanish MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Spanish MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Spanish MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Spanish MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, April 28

Spanish MotoGP P1 - 9.45am

Spanish MotoGP P2 - 2pm

Saturday, April 29

Spanish MotoGP P3 - 9.10am

Spanish MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

Spanish MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, April 30

Spanish MotoGP - 2pm

How to watch 2023 Spanish MotoGP in the UK

BT Sports is showing every session of the Spanish MotoGP in the UK.

With a BT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Spanish MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on BT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to BT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!