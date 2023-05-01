Update: Stefan Bradl fell while appearing to test the new Kalex frame, with some new (black) aero, at turn 5 at around 2pm. Joan Mir has also fallen from the Repsol machine.

Much attention has been on the garage of HRC test rider Stefan Bradl, who looks to have a long-rumoured frame built by Kalex.

There is no official confirmation, and the design changes compared to the other Honda frames are subtle, but some details suggest it is indeed the Kalex, which already supplies the RCV swingarms.

Bradl (who has two machines) also looks to be trying the carbon clutch again, while the aero parts used by the German as a wild-card during the grand prix weekend are expected to be tried by Honda’s race riders today.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir, for example, has already been out with a carbon black lower fairing. Iker Lecuona, who replaced the injured Marc Marquez during the Grand Prix, is not testing today.

Among the other aero parts so far, the most dramatic is at KTM, which is running an extended vertical side wing (below). The square rear wing used by Pedrosa is also ready for testing on several of the other KTM/GASGAS bikes.

Over at Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli - who already tried the longer M1 exhaust during the race weekend - has some new front wings (bike on right, below).

Approaching midday it is Aprilia’s pole position qualifier Aleix Espargaro fastest from Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin and KTM’s Sprint winner Brad Binder.