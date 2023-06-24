How to watch Dutch MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here

Jorge Martin's heroics last week at the Sachsenring have thrown down the gauntlet to MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia's lead at the top of the MotoGP standings has been cut to 16 points from Pramac Racing's Martin.

Mooney VR46's Marco Bezzecchi will be hoping to re-enter the title talk with a big weekend at Assen.

And what about Marc Marquez? A woeful weekend in Germany meant he withdrew from the grand prix. How will he fare this time?

How to watch Dutch MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Dutch MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Dutch MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Dutch MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Dutch MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Dutch MotoGP in the UK

BT Sport has exclusive rights to MotoGP in the UK. You don’t need BT broadband to stream sports online; simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of BT Sport contract-free. You can get set up with the BT Sport app or web player within 15 minutes.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to BT Sport. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Dutch MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, June 23

Dutch MotoGP P1 - 9.45am

Dutch MotoGP P2 - 2pm

Saturday, June 24

Dutch MotoGP P3 - 9.10am

Dutch MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

Dutch MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, June 25

Dutch MotoGP - 1pm