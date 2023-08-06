2023 Suzuka 8 Hours results: Honda dominate with 1-2-3-4 finish

The Japanese manufacturer dominated on home soil, racking up a 1-2-3-4 finish in the world’s longest motorcycle race. It was Honda’s 29th win, a record.

The victorious #33 HRC Fireblade trio beat their nearest challengers, the #104 Toho Racing, by a full lap.

Takahashi’s fifth win at the race makes him the joint-most successful-ever rider at the Suzuka 8 Hours, alongside Tohru Ukawa.

He initially started poorly but his advantage in machinery came to the fore and he had reclaimed the lead by Lap 11.

The #7 Yamaha, which threatened the eventual winners in the early stages, retired with a mechanical problem in the second hour.

Ex-WorldSBK rider Ryuichi Kiyonari, Takuma Kunimine and Ikuhiro Enokido were the runners-up.

The #73 SDG Honda Racing, with Naomichi Uramoto, Teppei Nagoe and Haruki Noguchi, completed an all-Honda podium.

The best non-Honda finish was fifth, the #76 Suzuki of Dan Linfoot and Takuya Tsuda.