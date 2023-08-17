That’s despite suggestions from Ducati that they cannot provide factory-spec machinery for the impressive young Italian unless he leaves Valentino Rossi’s team.

Like Luca Marini, Bezzecchi currently uses year-old Desmosedicis at VR46, while the official Ducati team and Pramac have access to the latest bikes.

Bezzecchi, who has already taken two grand prix wins during his second MotoGP season and currently holds third in the title chase, has shown he deserves a machinery upgrade.

But Ducati insists they cannot equip five riders with GP24s meaning Bezzecchi’s choice would appear to be a move to Pramac, in place of Johann Zarco, or remaining on older bikes at VR46.

Is Pedro Acosta MotoGPâs next SUPERSTAR? Video of Is Pedro Acosta MotoGPâs next SUPERSTAR?

“As you already know my plan A would be to stay in Mooney VR46,” Bezzecchi said at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday.

“The Academy, my management is trying to work to find a better solution for me.

“I think in Barcelona [September 1-3] I can give you a precise decision.”

While Bezzecchi's VR46 management is still presumably trying to get Ducati to change its stance on a fifth GP24 entry - "We did that for 2022, it didn't work” - possible middle-ground solutions could be a factory contract and guaranteed early upgrades for a GP23 at VR46 next season.

Bezzecchi had closed the points gap to Ducati’s reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia with second place behind Alex Marquez in the Silverstone Sprint but lost all the ground gained - and more - when he fell behind Bagnaia in the Sunday race.

“At Silverstone unfortunately I made a mistake which created a crash. The speed was there, my confidence was there,” Bezzecchi said.

“I can’t wait to jump back on this is a track I really like. There are different bankings on the track, and very hard braking. I like hard braking, it’s a strong point where the Ducati can work well.”

Bezzecchi has won at the Red Bull Ring in both Moto3 and Moto2.