But the Frenchman, responding to reports he is to leave Ducati and join LCR Honda, wants to make a decision ‘tomorrow’.

While Ducati is only offering a one-year extension at Pramac and then hopes to tempt Zarco over to World Superbike, the Honda deal is a two-year contract with an option for 2026.

“The two proposals are quite clear. Honda is offering a good project in MotoGP. I’d be glad, with my experience to give good information and work well to develop the bike, at least for 2 years, because I also have an option for a third year,” Zarco explained. “This is always a good project in MotoGP.

“With Ducati it’s one year. Then they already see me in Superbike in the future. That could be an idea. But as long as I can perform in MotoGP it’s tough to think about going to the Superbike.

“But in the other hand, in Superbike and MotoGP, they have the winning bike at the moment. I still have half a season to do, to win races. But I need to decide which kind of project I can go to.

“I will decide for tomorrow because, as I said, the two offers are quite clear [and now] I have a clear proposal in my hands.”

Responding to the report on French TV that he has already accepted the Honda offer, Zarco added:

“The announcement this morning was a bit too ‘blah blah’. I have the proposal, it means I accept Honda. But I almost did not speak yet with Campinoti, with Dall’Igna. Even if I have a manager, I also need to have a human feeling with the guy that gave me the opportunity a few years ago.”

Asked if a long-awaited debut victory on Sunday would make his decision any easier, Zarco - who retired after being taken down at Turn 1 of the Sprint - joked:

“I wanted to win today to have a clear mind, but the Sprint doesn’t count! That’s why I gave up today and went into the pitlane!”

Zarco's Pramac seat had been under pressure from Marco Bezzecchi, who is seeking a step up to the latest Desmosedici equipment for 2024.

But if Ducati has offered the Frenchman a one-year extension it suggests Bezzecchi is now expected to stay at VR46. That would leave Franco Morbidelli as among the leading contenders for the Pramac ride, should Zarco depart.

Morbidelli's 2024 Monster Yamaha seat has been taken by current LCR Honda rider Alex Rins.