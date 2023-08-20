Zarco revealed on Saturday that he would make a final decision on his MotoGP future today.

Following Pramac's farewell statement, Zarco confirmed on TV that he has decided to join LCR.

The Frenchman faced the choice of a single-year extension at Ducati followed by a possible switch to WorldSBK, or a move to LCR Honda on a two-year deal with an option for 2026.

Zarco, 33, is thus effectively taking the place of Alex Rins at LCR next season, while a coveted factory-spec Desmosedici is now available at Pramac alongside Jorge Martin.

“I’ve spent four years with Ducati, three of them with the Pramac team, and I am very content with what we have built and achieved together," Zarco said.

"In 2021, I finished the championship in fifth place, marking my best-ever MotoGP result, but my goal is to do even better this year. At the end of this season, I will leave with a smile because the team and Ducati have given me so much, and together we have fought for truly significant accomplishments.

"Next year, I will face a new challenge, but for now, I want to conclude this championship with my team in the best way possible. I thank my entire team, Ducati, and all the people who have worked alongside me during these years we spent together.

"The ultimate goal remains to stand atop the podium and proudly sing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, together with Paolo Campinoti, whom I sincerely thank for all the support he has given me since day one.”

Zarco, whose 19 podiums make him the most successful rider without a premier-class win, is currently fifth in the world championship. He rode for LCR in three races at the end of 2019, after splitting from KTM, then joined Ducati via the Avintia team in 2020.

A podium and pole with Avintia, whose grid places have since been taken by VR46, then cleared the way for a seat at Pramac from 2021.

Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti said: “Over the course of three fantastic years alongside Johann, the team has taken a significant step forward, thanks in no small part to his immense talent. This progress has brought him to the position of being the current leader of the MotoGP championship.

"For this reason, I can only express my regret that he won’t be part of our family in the upcoming season, but I wish him all the luck in the world for his future endeavours. Now, all that’s left for me to do is enjoy working with him until the end of the championship, expecting great things from him once again.”

With Marco Bezzecchi indicating he will turn down the chance to switch to Pramac in order to remain with VR46, Franco Morbidelli is among the names in the running to take over Zarco's ride.

A Gresini Ducati seat alongside Alex Marquez is also still to be decided, with the likes of Moto2 race winners Tony Arbolino and Jake Dixon thought to be in contention.