How to watch Catalunya MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here

The home race for Marc Marquez might be the only thing that inspires him, at the moment.

The Repsol Honda rider claims he will write off the rest of 2023 to prioritise developing a competitive 2024 bike, after a year of crashes and injuries.

His future is still the talk of the paddock.

Can anyone stop Francesco Bagnaia from winning? If Jorge Martin or Marco Bezzecchi are to keep the title fight alive, the time is now.

How to watch Catalan MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Catalan MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Catalan MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Catalan MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Catalan MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Catalan MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Catalan MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Catalan MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, September 1

Catalan MotoGP Free Practice - 9.45am

Catalan MotoGP Practice - 2pm

Saturday, August 5

Catalan MotoGP Free Practice 2 - 9.10am

Catalan MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

Catalan MotoGP Sprint - 1pm

Sunday, August 6

Catalan MotoGP - 1pm

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Catalan MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Catalan MotoGP. And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!