Update on Francesco Bagnaia’s injury after Catalunya MotoGP scare

The factory Ducati rider highsided on the first lap in Barcelona then, when he landed, he was struck in the legs by KTM’s Brad Binder.

The race was red-flagged and Bagnaia was transported to the medical centre, then the local hospital, and now his injuries have been described.

"Pecco has had severe polytrauma,” MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte said to DAZN.

“A motorbike ran over him in the femoral and tibial area.

“We have taken x-rays of this area and have detected a small injury that we don't know if it is current or old.

“We need to do an urgent CAT scan and that is why we have sent him to the general hospital.

"At cranial, thoracic and abdominal levels, he has been normal at all times. He was conscious and oriented.

“The image we have seen is from conventional radiology, so it is difficult to be sure that there is no fracture. It is necessary to do a CAT scan.”