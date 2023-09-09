How to watch San Marino MotoGP Sprint race today: Live stream here

Aprilia stole the show a week ago in Barcelona, with Aleix Espargaro edging teammate Maverick Vinales to the victory.

But the race was overshadowed by two scary incidents. Francesco Bagnaia emerged without major injury from the worst of those, and expects to return at Misano, a home track for himself and Ducati.

Enea Bastianini, his factory Ducati teammate, will miss out.

Dani Pedrosa and Michele Pirro return as wildcards.

Takumi Takahashi returns as Alex Rins' LCR Honda replacement.

How to watch San Marino MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free San Marino MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the San Marino MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch San Marino MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the San Marino MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 San Marino MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the San Marino MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

San Marino MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, September 8

San Marino MotoGP Free Practice - 9.45am

San Marino MotoGP Practice - 2pm

Saturday, September 9

San Marino MotoGP Free Practice 2 - 9.10am

San Marino MotoGP Qualifying - 9.50am

San Marino MotoGP Sprint - 2pm

Sunday, September 10

San Marino MotoGP - 1pm

