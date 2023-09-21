But in addition, KTM still needs to solve the conundrum of having five MotoGP riders, due to arrival of Pedro Acosta, and only four race seats.

Moto2 title leader Acosta will definitely be on an RC16 next season, with his current Ajo team recently announcing a new rider line-up without the 19-year-old.

With KTM unable to secure extra grid places, the most likely solution still appears to be for one of the GASGAS Tech3 riders, Pol Espargaro or Augusto Fernandez, to make way for Acosta by switching to testing and wild-card duties.

Both insist they have a contract for next season, a stance repeated by Fernandez on Thursday at the Indian Grand Prix.

“Well, for sure it doesn't help!” Fernandez admitted when asked if the uncertainty was becoming an unwanted distraction.

“But I have my contract signed, so I have the same news as everybody [else].

“In theory, I have the ride for next year. So I want to believe that and I'm focused on my job, in 2023. Finish the year as best as possible and bring some good results until the end of the season and hopefully we can get the ride again in 2024.”

With no prior MotoGP laps at the Buddh International Circuit, Fernandez will not face the usual rookie disadvantages this weekend and hopes to avoid playing catch up.

“I think it will help a little bit, or at least I hope so because I feel like every track I'm reaching the level late, on Sunday,” he said.

“I'm always not bad by Sundays, especially in the pace. But I feel like I need to recover a lot during the weekends starting from zero.

This track is new for everybody, so I hope to start closer to the top guys and at least be more competitive from Friday.”

Fernandez, the only rookie on the grid, suffered his first pointless weekend with 16th place last time out in Misano.